EVO 2022 early registration ends with Guilty Gear Strive leading total entrants Even the ever-popular Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition and Tekken 7 are sitting behind Guilty Gear in total entrants this year.

One of the more amusing elements of every year before EVO is the breakdown of entrants per game so far, with EVO organizers ranking the games by total entrants at various stages before the event. With the lineup decided earlier this year and an in-person event returning in August, EVO 2022 has just finished with its Early Bird registration period and Guilty Gear Strive is sitting at the top of the pack, even ahead of classics like Street Fighter V: Champion Edition and Tekken 7.

EVO’s organizers shared the details of game ranking by total entrants after Early Bird registration ended via the EVO Twitter on April 16, 2022. The ranked list of games by total entrants is as follows:

Guilty Gear Strive Street Fighter V: Champion Edition The King of Fighters XV TEKKEN 7 Granblue Fantasy Versus Dragonball FighterZ Metly Blood: Type Lumina Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Skullgirls: 2nd Encore

Guilty Gear Strive and King of Fighters XV have good momentum going into EVO 2022 and the return of its physical events.

Guilty Gear Strive is Arc System Works’ latest crowning achievement in fighting games, much beloved in the community and a hit in our Shacknews review, as well as Shacknews Awards 2021 for Best Fighting Game of the Year, and Best Art Style of the Year. The game still has plenty of life in it and although Arc System Works has closed out 2021, it has confirmed that crossplay between PlayStation and PC and Season 2 are on the way.

Guilty Gear Strive surprised many by beating out beloved community classics like Tekken 7 and Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, but it wasn’t the only surprise on the list. Granblue Fantasy Versus also showed some life, coming in fifth ahead of the likes of Mortal Kombat 11. Also, King of Fighter XV, a solid recent hit, came in third, just behind Street Fighter and Guilty Gear.

Even with Early Bird registration done, there’s still plenty of time to sign up for EVO 2022 before August. As we get closer to the event, stay tuned for further details and updates.