Testament & PlayStation/PC Crossplay announced for Guilty Gear Strive Guilty Gear XX nightmare fuel character Testament is rounding out Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 1. PC and PS4/PS5 crossplay were also confirmed.

There have been a lot of characters asked for in Guilty Gear’s ever-growing roster as the Season Pass 1 collection comes down to its final character. Well, as of the Guilty Gear Strive ARCREVO North American tournament, we have news of the final character. Testament, the pre-boss fight of the original game and S-tier nightmare of Guilty Gear XX is returning to take the fifth and last spot of Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 1. PC and PlayStation crossplay was also announced.

Testament and crossplay were announced with a trailer at the close of the ARCREVO America Finals 2021, which saw some of the best qualifying Guilty Gear Strive players pitted against one another on March 19, 2022. Closing out the competition, Arc System Works released a massive collection of announcements about the future of Guilty Gear Strive. First and foremost, Testament is returning. Originally a boss of the first Guilty Gear and returning character in Guilty Gear X and XX, Testament is a scythe-wielding goth with a wealth of blood techniques, poison, and traps at his disposal.

Testament was an absolute monster in Guilty Gear XX, considered to be one of the undisputed top-tier characters of the game. It will remain to be seen if their pedigree holds up in the new game, but they're looking nasty with their scythe and crow familiar in tow. They’ll round out Guilty Gear Strive’s Season Pass 1 on March 28 for Pass holders and on March 31 for everyone buying them individually. Following Baiken’s release in January 24, Testament is another surprising returning character, but it’s not the end of the Guilty Gear Strive’s roster. Arc System Works also confirmed a Season Pass 2 is in the works.

That wasn’t all, Arc System Works reconfirmed that another story mode is on the way, a new stage in the form of The White House Reborn is coming with Testament, crossplay for PlayStaiton and PC consoles will be implemented in the future, and a new Digital Figure Mode is also coming. This last one will let you take a setting and place characters, furniture, effects, and more in it in a diorama, perfect for creating screenshots and other fun. This will also be launching with Testament on March 28.

With Guilty Gear Strive Season 1 coming to a close, it still looks like we still have plenty more to look forward to for the game. Testament and a bunch of other goodies will arrive at the end of March, but Season Pass 2 is still up in the air. Stay tuned for more details as they become available right here at Shacknews.