EVO 2022 results, winners, VODs & replays

2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Shacknews
EVO 2022 returned to Las Vegas this year, bringing back the biggest offline fighting game tournament in the world. Thousands of players from around the world gathered together to play their respective games and the result was some exciting competition. If you're looking for an updated list of winners, check out the list below!

Day 1 of EVO 2022 at the Mandalay Bay

Source: Shacknews

UPDATE (August 7, 2022 @ 11:20 a.m. PT): Updated with Saturday's results.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

  • 1. Wawa (Marwan Berthe)
  • 2. Nitro (Shamar Hinds)
  • 3. Yasha (Yonis A.)
  • 4. Kayne (Mohamed Sobti
  • 5. (tie) LegendaryyPred (Eric Bonilla), Fenritti
  • 7. (tie) Zane, Shanks (Joan N.)

MultiVersus

  • 1. NAKAT/VoiD
  • 2. RoseJ/mirrorman
  • 3. Synume/Leviathan
  • 4. T1FF4NY/Stahly
  • 5. (tie) Rexehh/Cosolix, U/Oopstier
  • 7. (tie) Zage/Courage, 2eZ/Blaizzy

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

  • 1. gamera
  • 2. とろろ
  • 3. tako. (Masaharu Fuji)
  • 4. Ren
  • 5. (tie) 神木C, Dragoi
  • 7. (tie) Shinku (Oscar Jaimes), ZomBmu (Jeff. P)

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

  • 1. Jing
  • 2. Masoma
  • 3. Kiri
  • 4. ScrawtVermillion (Jose Ballestero)
  • 5. (tie) uncle_akkey, ul
  • 7. (tie) Safe, Lunar

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

  • 1. Scorpionprocs (Matias Martinez)
  • 2. Rewind
  • 3. Nicolas (Nicolas Martinez)
  • 4. A F0xy Grampa (Denom Jones)
  • 5. (tie) SonicFox (Dominique McLean), Han Rashid (Eihaan Rashid)
  • 7. (tie) KingGambler (Joey Cortez), KillerXinok (Bruno Henrique G.)

Skullgirls: 2nd Encore

  • 1. SonicFox (Dominique McLean)
  • 2. dekillsage (Jon Coello)
  • 3. penpen
  • 4. Cloud (Daniel Normandia)
  • 5. (tie) LazyBakeOven (Josue Nunez), WingZero (Jeremiah Beaty)
  • 7. (tie) Stuff, Dudeguy M.B.

You can watch the full VOD collection, including matches from the first two days of the big event, over on the EVO YouTube channel.

