EVO 2022 results, winners, VODs & replays
We're keeping track of the big winners at EVO 2022. Check out who won and rewatch some of the big moments from the weekend.
EVO 2022 returned to Las Vegas this year, bringing back the biggest offline fighting game tournament in the world. Thousands of players from around the world gathered together to play their respective games and the result was some exciting competition. If you're looking for an updated list of winners, check out the list below!
UPDATE (August 7, 2022 @ 11:20 a.m. PT): Updated with Saturday's results.
Dragon Ball FighterZ
- 1. Wawa (Marwan Berthe)
- 2. Nitro (Shamar Hinds)
- 3. Yasha (Yonis A.)
- 4. Kayne (Mohamed Sobti
- 5. (tie) LegendaryyPred (Eric Bonilla), Fenritti
- 7. (tie) Zane, Shanks (Joan N.)
MultiVersus
- 1. NAKAT/VoiD
- 2. RoseJ/mirrorman
- 3. Synume/Leviathan
- 4. T1FF4NY/Stahly
- 5. (tie) Rexehh/Cosolix, U/Oopstier
- 7. (tie) Zage/Courage, 2eZ/Blaizzy
Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- 1. gamera
- 2. とろろ
- 3. tako. (Masaharu Fuji)
- 4. Ren
- 5. (tie) 神木C, Dragoi
- 7. (tie) Shinku (Oscar Jaimes), ZomBmu (Jeff. P)
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- 1. Jing
- 2. Masoma
- 3. Kiri
- 4. ScrawtVermillion (Jose Ballestero)
- 5. (tie) uncle_akkey, ul
- 7. (tie) Safe, Lunar
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- 1. Scorpionprocs (Matias Martinez)
- 2. Rewind
- 3. Nicolas (Nicolas Martinez)
- 4. A F0xy Grampa (Denom Jones)
- 5. (tie) SonicFox (Dominique McLean), Han Rashid (Eihaan Rashid)
- 7. (tie) KingGambler (Joey Cortez), KillerXinok (Bruno Henrique G.)
Skullgirls: 2nd Encore
- 1. SonicFox (Dominique McLean)
- 2. dekillsage (Jon Coello)
- 3. penpen
- 4. Cloud (Daniel Normandia)
- 5. (tie) LazyBakeOven (Josue Nunez), WingZero (Jeremiah Beaty)
- 7. (tie) Stuff, Dudeguy M.B.
You can watch the full VOD collection, including matches from the first two days of the big event, over on the EVO YouTube channel.
