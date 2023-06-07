Upper Deck talks Vs. Mortal Kombat set & working with IP holders A lot goes into bringing an iconic IP like Mortal Kombat to a card game like Vs. Systems.

Trading card games are one of the oldest and most popular forms of gaming. Nearly everyone has played one, collected cards for one, or knows someone who has. We can’t get enough of them here at Shacknews and we wanted to learn more about a special set of Vs. System cards. In order to do that, we sat down with Vito Munoz, Associate Product Manager and Game Designer of Upper Deck, to talk about the new Mortal Kombat set.

A whole lot goes into bringing such an iconic IP like Mortal Kombat to a card game like Vs. System. Munoz offered a lot of insight into how the team tackled bringing the fighting game to a new format including the care the developers took to staying true to the source material. “We wanted to stay true to the story of Mortal Kombat 11,” Munoz said. “We really wanted to feature what the story is about and who the characters are.”

Munoz also spoke about how the teams handled the art of the Mortal Kombat set. According to Munoz, there was a lot of back and forth as they nailed down what they could use. Eventually, the developers were given the all-clear to use screenshots from the game, so the set includes art from within Mortal Kombat that the team captured themselves.

There's more to learn about the process of what goes into creating a card game like the Vs. System Mortal Kombat set so make sure you check it out.