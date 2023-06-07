Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Upper Deck talks Vs. Mortal Kombat set & working with IP holders

A lot goes into bringing an iconic IP like Mortal Kombat to a card game like Vs. Systems.
Sam Chandler
Trading card games are one of the oldest and most popular forms of gaming. Nearly everyone has played one, collected cards for one, or knows someone who has. We can’t get enough of them here at Shacknews and we wanted to learn more about a special set of Vs. System cards. In order to do that, we sat down with Vito Munoz, Associate Product Manager and Game Designer of Upper Deck, to talk about the new Mortal Kombat set.

A whole lot goes into bringing such an iconic IP like Mortal Kombat to a card game like Vs. System. Munoz offered a lot of insight into how the team tackled bringing the fighting game to a new format including the care the developers took to staying true to the source material. “We wanted to stay true to the story of Mortal Kombat 11,” Munoz said. “We really wanted to feature what the story is about and who the characters are.”

Munoz also spoke about how the teams handled the art of the Mortal Kombat set. According to Munoz, there was a lot of back and forth as they nailed down what they could use. Eventually, the developers were given the all-clear to use screenshots from the game, so the set includes art from within Mortal Kombat that the team captured themselves.

There’s more to learn about the process of what goes into creating a card game like the Vs. System Mortal Kombat set so make sure you check it out. Learn more about the Mortal Kombat set by visiting the Upper Deck store. For more interviews, head on over to the Shacknews Interviews YouTube channel and the Shacknews channel for exclusive gameplay and more.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

