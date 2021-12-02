CEO 2021: Schedule, brackets, prize pool, games & where to watch CEO 2021 brings one of the year's biggest fighting game tournaments back this weekend. Get all of the details on the event right here.

As live events have started to trickle back into possible realities, so too have fighting game tournaments begun to make a comeback. After a distressing absence in 2020, FGC event organizer Alex Jebailey has brought back CEO in 2021 to offer a magnificent multi-fighting game throwdown. There are a number of games going on this weekend, each with a separate prize pool and ways to watch them all. Want to get a look at your favorite games in the competition going down at CEO 2021 this weekend? We’ve got those details and many more right here.

CEO 2021 prize pools

Tournaments have come back in a big way for CEO 2021. The prize pools were reliant upon all games having 64 competitors or more to pay out to the top 8 (otherwise it would have paid out to the top 3). Every game achieved over 64 competitors, so all of them will pay out the following percentages based on entree fees to the top 8 players:

1st Place – 50%

2nd Place – 20%

3rd Place – 13%

4th Place – 7%

5th/6th Place (tie) – 3%

7th/8th Place (tie) – 2%

CEO 2021 games, brackets, schedules, & where to watch

All times for CEO 2021's scheduling are set in US Eastern.

Competition at CEO 2021 begins on December 3, 2021 at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET and runs to December 5, 2021 across all games. The following games are what will be played at CEO 2021 and when they will be played:

Guilty Gear Strive

Brackets on Smash.GG

Pools

December 3: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

December 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Top 8

December 5: 7 p.m. ET

Where to watch

DataFGC (Pools 12/4)

CEOGaming (Pools 12/3 & Top 8)

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

Brackets on Smash.GG

Pools

December 3: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

December 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET

December 5: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Top 8

December 5: 4 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Tekken 7

Brackets on Smash.GG

Pools

December 3: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

December 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

December 5: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Top 8

December 5: 1 p.m. ET

Where to watch

DataFGC (Pools 12/3 & Top 24 12/5)

PolarityGG (Pools 12/4)

CEOGaming (Top 8)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Brackets on Smash.GG

Pools

December 3: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

December 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET

December 5: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET

Top 8

December 5: 4 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Mortal Kombat 11

Brackets on Smash.GG

Pools

December 3: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

December 4: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET

Top 8

December 4: 4 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Brackets on Smash.GG

Pools

December 4: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET

Top 8

December 5: 12 p.m. ET

Where to watch

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Brackets on Smash.GG

Pools

December 3: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET

December 4: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET

Top 8

December 4: 1 p.m. ET

Where to watch

TampaNeverSleeps (Pools)

CEOGaming (Top 16 & Top 8)

Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3

Brackets on Smash.GG

Pools

December 4: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET

Top 8

December 5: 10 a.m. ET

Where to watch

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

Brackets on Smash.GG

Pools

December 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET

December 5: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET

Top 8

December 5: 12 p.m. ET

Where to watch

TampaNeverSleeps (Top 24 & Top 8)

BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle

Brackets on Smash.GG

Pools

December 4: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET

December 5: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET

Top 8

December 5: 5 p.m. ET

Where to watch

TampaNeverSleeps (Top 24 & Top 8)

That covers all the information you’ll need to as we enjoy CEO 2021 this weekend. Stay tuned for further details such as champions, breakout stories, and more.