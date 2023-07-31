Geras returns in Mortal Kombat 1 Originally debuting in Mortal Kombat 11, Geras is back in MK1.

As we get closer to Mortal Kombat 1’s September release date, NetherRealm has been slowly revealing the characters that will be featured on the game’s roster. There’s always a lot of anticipation and speculation around who’ll crack the roster, and MK1 has proven to be bringing together characters both old and new. In the newest trailer, it was revealed that franchise newcomer Geras will be making his sophomore appearance in Mortal Kombat 1.

NetherRealm revealed Geras as a Mortal Kombat 1 fighter in a new trailer for the upcoming game. While he originally played an antagonistic role when he was introduced in Mortal Kombat 11, Geras seems to be a buddy of Liu Kang’s in the current story. The trailer also shows off Geras gameplay, giving us a look at the character’s time-manipulating abilities. He’s able to momentarily freeze enemies, teleport behind them, and even RKO them into the ground.

We also get a look at Geras’ finisher, in which he quite literally shreds his opponent on the sands of time. Interestingly enough, we also get a look at a new Liu Kang finisher in which he sends an opponent’s body through a black hole, quickly reducing their body to nothingness. The trailer also provides more hints about the story, with Geras giving his two cents on Liu Kang’s decision to reset the timeline. The cinematics imply that Geras will once again have a pivotal role in a Mortal Kombat narrative.

Geras joins the growing roster of fighters in Mortal Kombat 1, which features series staples as well as some old favorites. Most recently, NetherRealm revealed the game’s first Kombat Pack DLC, which will add Peacemaker, Takeda, Ermac, Quan Chi, Omni-Man, and Homelander. For more Mortal Kombat 1 news and updates, stay with us here on Shacknews.