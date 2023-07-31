New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Strategy Guide

Geras returns in Mortal Kombat 1

Originally debuting in Mortal Kombat 11, Geras is back in MK1.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
1

As we get closer to Mortal Kombat 1’s September release date, NetherRealm has been slowly revealing the characters that will be featured on the game’s roster. There’s always a lot of anticipation and speculation around who’ll crack the roster, and MK1 has proven to be bringing together characters both old and new. In the newest trailer, it was revealed that franchise newcomer Geras will be making his sophomore appearance in Mortal Kombat 1.

NetherRealm revealed Geras as a Mortal Kombat 1 fighter in a new trailer for the upcoming game. While he originally played an antagonistic role when he was introduced in Mortal Kombat 11, Geras seems to be a buddy of Liu Kang’s in the current story. The trailer also shows off Geras gameplay, giving us a look at the character’s time-manipulating abilities. He’s able to momentarily freeze enemies, teleport behind them, and even RKO them into the ground.

We also get a look at Geras’ finisher, in which he quite literally shreds his opponent on the sands of time. Interestingly enough, we also get a look at a new Liu Kang finisher in which he sends an opponent’s body through a black hole, quickly reducing their body to nothingness. The trailer also provides more hints about the story, with Geras giving his two cents on Liu Kang’s decision to reset the timeline. The cinematics imply that Geras will once again have a pivotal role in a Mortal Kombat narrative.

Geras joins the growing roster of fighters in Mortal Kombat 1, which features series staples as well as some old favorites. Most recently, NetherRealm revealed the game’s first Kombat Pack DLC, which will add Peacemaker, Takeda, Ermac, Quan Chi, Omni-Man, and Homelander. For more Mortal Kombat 1 news and updates, stay with us here on Shacknews.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola