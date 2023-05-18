Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mortal Kombat 1 full character roster

Curious about which characters are going to be available in Mortal Kombat 1? We've gathered a list of the characters confirmed for the roster so far.
TJ Denzer
Image via NetherRealm Studios
3

With Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios turns back the clock once again, this time refreshing the franchise timeline under the watchful eyes of God Liu Kang. We were also scheduled to get the game in a jiffy with a September 2023 release date set in its initial May announcement. That means character roster info came fast for this game. If you want to keep up on which Kombatants are new or returning for Mortal Kombat 1’s roster, we’ve got the full details here.

Mortal Kombat 1 full character roster

Scorpion and Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 1
As always, Scorpion and Sub-Zero return in Mortal Kombat 1 and it looks like their rivalry will continue in some form.
Source: NetherRealm Studios

There are a lot of returning faces in Mortal Kombat 1, and we expect we might see some new fighters enter the ring as well. The May announcement revealed a lot about the game, but there’s still plenty to show. Here’s the roster for Mortal Kombat 1 as we know it so far:

  • Liu Kang
  • Raiden
  • Scorpion
  • Sub-Zero
  • Johnny Cage
  • Kung Lao
  • Kitana
  • Mileena
  • Shang Tseung (Pre-order DLC bonus)

That covers the entirety of characters confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1 so far. With the game having been set for release in September, stay tuned for plenty of coverage on the game, right here at Shacknews. You can also read up on the FAQ or check out details on the new Kameo Fighters feature.

    May 18, 2023 7:35 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Mortal Kombat 1 full character roster

      May 18, 2023 7:49 AM

      Raiden?

      I thought he was permanently erased after Aftermath

        May 18, 2023 7:55 AM

        Same, but the FAQ has Raiden listed. Liu Kang is the god of this upcoming timeline, so maybe Raiden is just without god powers. Either way, will be interesting to see what they do with him.

