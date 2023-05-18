Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mortal Kombat 1 revealed with September release date

The next generation of Mortal Kombat comes to PC and consoles in September 2023.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via NetherRealm Studios
15

Today marked the arrival of the first trailer for the latest Mortal Kombat. We thought it was going to be Mortal Kombat 12, but NetherRealm Studios has gone and turned back the clock to the beginning yet again with the reveal of Mortal Kombat 1. Players will experience a new timeline created by the events of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, and Mortal Kombat 1 is slated to arrive on PC and consoles this coming September.

NetherRealm Studios announced Mortal Kombat 1 with a debut trailer on the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel on May 18, 2023. The game also got a release date at the end of the trailer. It’s coming on September 19 to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as shared on the game’s new website. We also learned that pre-orders will give players Shang Tseung as a bonus DLC characters, as well as access to a upcoming betas. It also seems to refresh the timeline again, but with a twist.

Those who played through Mortal Kombat 11’s full story may very well know that by the end of it, Liu Kang canonically became a new god of time, creating a timeline in which he believed he could stop the terrible events of the Mortal Kombat tournaments from happening. It looks like he’s still the god of this new timeline in Mortal Kombat 1, but something terrible is afoot anyways. Characters like Shang Tseung threaten to destroy the balance Liu Kang has created and it will lead to new battles with Liu Kang, Shang Tseung, and a cast of young Mortal Kombat fighters that, so far, includes Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kitana, Mileena, and Kung Lao.

With the September 2023 release date set for Mortal Kombat 1, stay tuned for more coverage as details drop leading up to the release.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

    May 18, 2023 6:25 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Mortal Kombat 1 revealed with September release date

    • mechanicalgrape legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 18, 2023 6:21 AM

      Mortal Kombat 1 trailer

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UZ6eFEjFfJ0

      September 19th is much sooner than I thought it would be.

      • JynnanTonnyx legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 18, 2023 6:28 AM

        at least they toned down the violence a bit 😳

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 18, 2023 6:30 AM

        Those fatalities looked like part of a CG cutscene. But it seems insane they would bother making those outside the realtime game engine.

        Freaking impressive if that is all ingame.

      • fleabug legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 18, 2023 6:34 AM

        Looks like the dreams I had about Mortal Kombat when I was in 5th grade and would take the bus to the arcade and spend my entire allowance on ice cream and MK.

        The MK9 reboot was cool, and I liked the way they committed to that story and timeline but it did seem like it was time to shake things up again.

        I'm not a huge fighting game dude anymore, but I respect my roots.

      • chuck577
        reply
        May 18, 2023 6:38 AM

        It’s been a minute. Who was the guy at the end of the trailer?

      • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 18, 2023 8:01 AM

        I was wondering if this would be the first game without Raiden . I still wonder....

      • SkeezPimp legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 18, 2023 8:13 AM

        Fuck, that's right around the corner.

        That's going to be so good. I enjoyed the hell out of the whole storyline.

      • lazarusb legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        May 18, 2023 8:20 AM

        Holy shit that's so violent. It is definitely mortal combat. Sheesh.

      • DeBurgo legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 18, 2023 9:15 AM

        damn they killed everyone in the trailer who is in the game then

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 18, 2023 6:34 AM

      Shut up and take my money

    • Affliated legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 18, 2023 6:49 AM

      Jesus. I was in high school when the first Mortal Kombat came out in the arcade and there was a small arcade in town that we'd spend our school lunch hours just pumping quarters into that game. Then a neighbor up the street got the Genesis version and we'd spend every night learning all the moves there and then dominate in the arcade lol.

      This looks incredible. I may have to build some sort of fight stick for it, I don't think a controller will cut it.

    • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 18, 2023 6:58 AM

      holy mutherfucking fuck fuck@!

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      May 18, 2023 7:11 AM

      I really need the techno music to get hyped for anything MK.

    • rtjd22 legacy 10 years
      reply
      May 18, 2023 7:23 AM

      Awesome I was wondering where it was at, the last one was so fun. I would be so excited if they could get lagless multiplayer to work. Every time I played the last one online with the PS5 I would get ganked by the jankiness.

    • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      May 18, 2023 8:15 AM

      No gameplay yet :( Really wondering how the kameo system works

      • lefthighkick legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 18, 2023 9:01 AM

        I think they’ll show gameplay at the PlayStation event this month. Im also super interested in how the assist partner stuff works.

        • ThatsBriskBaby legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          May 18, 2023 9:15 AM

          It MIGHT be similar to MK11s towers or something where you get the chance to basically use "Kameos", as it were. Where as in regular play or tournament play you can not. Or maybe you can IDK! No one does! :o

