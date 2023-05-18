Mortal Kombat 1 revealed with September release date The next generation of Mortal Kombat comes to PC and consoles in September 2023.

Today marked the arrival of the first trailer for the latest Mortal Kombat. We thought it was going to be Mortal Kombat 12, but NetherRealm Studios has gone and turned back the clock to the beginning yet again with the reveal of Mortal Kombat 1. Players will experience a new timeline created by the events of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, and Mortal Kombat 1 is slated to arrive on PC and consoles this coming September.

NetherRealm Studios announced Mortal Kombat 1 with a debut trailer on the Mortal Kombat YouTube channel on May 18, 2023. The game also got a release date at the end of the trailer. It’s coming on September 19 to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as shared on the game’s new website. We also learned that pre-orders will give players Shang Tseung as a bonus DLC characters, as well as access to a upcoming betas. It also seems to refresh the timeline again, but with a twist.

Those who played through Mortal Kombat 11’s full story may very well know that by the end of it, Liu Kang canonically became a new god of time, creating a timeline in which he believed he could stop the terrible events of the Mortal Kombat tournaments from happening. It looks like he’s still the god of this new timeline in Mortal Kombat 1, but something terrible is afoot anyways. Characters like Shang Tseung threaten to destroy the balance Liu Kang has created and it will lead to new battles with Liu Kang, Shang Tseung, and a cast of young Mortal Kombat fighters that, so far, includes Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Kitana, Mileena, and Kung Lao.

With the September 2023 release date set for Mortal Kombat 1, stay tuned for more coverage as details drop leading up to the release.