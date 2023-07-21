Mortal Kombat 1 DLC trailer confirms Omni-Man, Homelander & more Peacemaker, Ermac, Quan Chi, and Takahashi Takeda are also going to be DLC in the first Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 1.

NetherRealm showed up big at San Diego Comic-Con this week, bringing a panel and trailers full of new information for the game. Not only did we get our first look at Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka in action in the main roster, but we also got confirmation of who’s going to be coming as the game’s first DLC. Though leaks shared some of these details early, an official reveal today showed off Ermac, Quan Chi, Takahashi Takeda, Peacemaker, Homelander, and Omni-Man for the main roster DLC additions in Mortal Kombat 1’s first Kombat Pack.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack trailer was showing during NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat panel at San Diego Comic-Con on July 21, 2023. There, we got to see the confirmation of the above characters. Though the details were initially leaked in an Amazon store page, the reveal was nonetheless exciting, and we got to see each character’s new Mortal Kombat 1 model. These characters will all launch at some point after Mortal Kombat 1 comes out in September 2023.

That wasn’t all that was reveal for the Mortal Kombat 1 Kombat Pack DLC. There are also going to be a plethora of Kameo Fighters which will come to the game alongside main roster additions. Among them were the following confirmed characters

Special Skin

Jean-Claude Van Damme (Johnny Cage character skin featuring voice & likeness of famed actor & martial artist)

Kameo Fighters

Ferra

Johnny Cage

Khameleon

Mavado

Tremor

Mortal Kombat 1 is shaping up to have a fairly stacked roster with Li Mei, Tanya, and Baraka also confirmed for the main roster and Darrius confirmed for the Kameo Fighter roster. Be sure to check out the full list of characters and stay tuned for more details as they drop, right here at Shacknews.