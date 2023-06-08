Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Mortal Kombat 1's Kameo fighters could also be regular roster characters

Ed Boon claimed that if you really wanted to, you could play Sub-Zero with another Sub-Zero as your Kameo fighter in MK1.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via NetherRealm Studios
With Mortal Kombat 1 revealed, there are a lot of questions in the air about exactly what we’re getting with the game, especially in regards to Kameo fighters. These have always been repped as characters that will be in purely assist roles, which sounds like something akin to Marvel vs. Capcom. The gameplay trailer today confirmed that suspicion, but Ed Boon also shared an interesting tidbit after the fact. The Kameo fighters and main roster may have some crossover in some cases. We may have characters on the main roster that also appear as Kameo fighters and vice-versa.

NetherRealm Studios and Mortal Kombat 1 lead Ed Boon shared details about Kameo fighters following the gameplay trailer on today’s Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase. Afterwards, Boon joined Geoff Keighley on stage to talk about what we saw. That included confirming that Kameo fighters will be assist fighters that can be used to catch opponents off guard or extend combos. We saw characters like Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Jax, Kano, and more shown during the trailer.

Now, what’s interesting about this is that Sub-Zero is also clearly a confirmed character on the main roster of Mortal Kombat 1. So, Sub-Zero being a Kameo character is interesting as well. Does that mean that we could potentially play Sub-Zero as a main character with Sub-Zero as a Kameo fighter as well? Ed Boon says yes. In fact, he pointed out this very situation during his explanation. So it seems that Kameo fighters and the main roster may mix and mesh in some cases.

It will be interesting to see where certain characters fall in regards to fully playable and Kameo characters in Mortal Kombat 1. With Boon also teasing that certain Mortal Kombat 4 characters could make a return, stay tuned for more updates and reveals as they happen, right here at Shacknews. Mortal Kombat 1 is set to launch in September 2023.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

