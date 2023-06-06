Mortal Kombat 1 may feature returning characters from MK4 Ed Boon has teased some familiar faces coming to the Mortal Kombat 1 roster.

This week, we’ll get our first look at gameplay in Mortal Kombat 1 during Summer Game Fest. Set to launch in September, the newest entry in NetherRealm’s fighting franchise is once again hitting the reset button and rebooting the timeline. As fans speculate what characters will be on the game’s roster, co-creator Ed Boon has thrown gas onto the fire, teasing the potential return of characters from Mortal Kombat 4.

Ahead of the Mortal Kombat 1 gameplay reveal, NetherRealm CCO Ed Boon tweeted an image of the character roster from Mortal Kombat 4, some of which haven’t been playable since the series was rebooted in 2011. The tweet reads “some making their way back into action,” seemingly confirming that at least some of the characters featured in MK4 will be making their grand return to the series in MK1. While MK4 included a lot of staple characters, it also included outsiders like Jarek and Reiko, who haven’t seen the spotlight in quite some time.



Every time a new Mortal Kombat rolls around, longtime fans lobby to see the return of old favorites. Recent entries have seen characters like Fujin and Talia make their way back to the stage, but there are still some dormant characters waiting to see the limelight.

With Mortal Kombat 1 wiping the slate clean, it’s the perfect opportunity for NetherRealm to reintroduce some of the franchise’s lesser-known characters. With a gameplay reveal set for Thursday, we’re curious to see if any of the returning fighters make a surprise appearance. As we get closer to the game’s September 19, 2023 release date, be sure to bookmark our Mortal Kombat 1 character roster guide to keep up with all of the playable combatants.