Mortal Kombat 1 gets gameplay & Fatality reveal at SGF 2023 The Mortal Kombat reboot received a special extended trailer at Summer Game Fest 2023.

Mortal Kombat fans were in for a treat at Summer Game Fest 2023 as Mortal Kombat 1 received an extended gameplay reveal. The trailer showcased the iconic characters fighting and performing some visceral Fatalities.

The extended gameplay trailer showed off a whole lot of action at Summer Game Fest including a look at characters and a sizzle reel of Fatalities. The trailer ended with a quick chat to Ed Boon. The creative director spoke about how some new systems work including the Kameo fighters.

Players had already seen a bit about the Mortal Kombat 1 reboot thanks to the debut trailer released on May 18, 2023. We know that the game will feature assist characters called Kameo fighters and the team at NetherRealm has also revealed some of the character roster.

