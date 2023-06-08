Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Summer Game Fest 2023 all announcements, trailers & reveals

Did you miss Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase? We've got everything that was shown gathered for you here!
TJ Denzer
Image via Summer Game Fest
1

It was a big day for games, complete with Summer Game Fest 2023 kicking things off. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has become a digital stand-in for E3, standing as one of the largest gaming reveal events of the summer. If you missed it, no worries. We’ve gathered all of the information, reveals, and trailers from the event right here.

The Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase happened on June 8, 2023. If you’d like to see the showcase in its full entirety, you can catch it below.

Last updated on June 8, 2023 at 12:47 p.m. PT.

Summer Game Fest 2023 announcements & reveals

Here are all of the stories and reveals that came out of Summer Game Fest 2023:

Summer Game Fest 2023 Trailers

Here are all of the trailers that were shown during the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase:

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo & Fatalities trailer

The Path of Exile 2 teaser trailer

Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage gameplay and release date reveal

The Witcher Season 3 trailer

Sonic Superstars reveal

Honkai: Star Rail Summer Game Fest trailer

Lies of P gameplay trailer

Sand Land reveal trailer

Thrones and Liberty reveal trailer

That covers everything from the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase. Be sure to stay tuned as we update our coverage and share more from the games shown at the event!

This story is still developing...

Senior News Editor

