Summer Game Fest 2023 all announcements, trailers & reveals
Did you miss Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase? We've got everything that was shown gathered for you here!
It was a big day for games, complete with Summer Game Fest 2023 kicking things off. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has become a digital stand-in for E3, standing as one of the largest gaming reveal events of the summer. If you missed it, no worries. We’ve gathered all of the information, reveals, and trailers from the event right here.
The Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase happened on June 8, 2023. If you’d like to see the showcase in its full entirety, you can catch it below.
Last updated on June 8, 2023 at 12:47 p.m. PT.
Summer Game Fest 2023 announcements & reveals
Here are all of the stories and reveals that came out of Summer Game Fest 2023:
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown announced for 2024 release
- Mortal Kombat 1 gets gameplay & Fatality reveal at SGF 2023
- Path of Exile 2 gets trailer at Summer Game Fest, teases major reveal on July 28
- Sonic Superstars blends retro and modern visuals this fall
Summer Game Fest 2023 Trailers
Here are all of the trailers that were shown during the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase:
The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
Presenting: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world.
The new #PrinceofPersia releases on January 18th, 2024 on all platforms.
See more gameplay at #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/RoUNyswdtV
Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo & Fatalities trailer
Do not mistake serenity for weakness. Chaos will be snuffed out with unrelenting force. #MK1
Fatal (Mortal Kombat 1) - @ZHUMusic pic.twitter.com/YHzdRA6NnG
The Path of Exile 2 teaser trailer
Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage gameplay and release date reveal
The Witcher Season 3 trailer
Sonic Superstars reveal
Get ready for Sonic Superstars, arriving Fall 2023!
Honkai: Star Rail Summer Game Fest trailer
Lies of P gameplay trailer
Sand Land reveal trailer
Thrones and Liberty reveal trailer
That covers everything from the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase. Be sure to stay tuned as we update our coverage and share more from the games shown at the event!
This story is still developing...
