Summer Game Fest 2023 all announcements, trailers & reveals Did you miss Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase? We've got everything that was shown gathered for you here!

It was a big day for games, complete with Summer Game Fest 2023 kicking things off. Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest has become a digital stand-in for E3, standing as one of the largest gaming reveal events of the summer. If you missed it, no worries. We’ve gathered all of the information, reveals, and trailers from the event right here.

The Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase happened on June 8, 2023. If you’d like to see the showcase in its full entirety, you can catch it below.

Last updated on June 8, 2023 at 12:47 p.m. PT.

Summer Game Fest 2023 announcements & reveals

Here are all of the stories and reveals that came out of Summer Game Fest 2023:

Summer Game Fest 2023 Trailers

Here are all of the trailers that were shown during the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase:

The Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Presenting: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, an action-adventure platformer game set in a mythological Persian world.



The new #PrinceofPersia releases on January 18th, 2024 on all platforms.



See more gameplay at #UbiForward pic.twitter.com/RoUNyswdtV — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) June 8, 2023

Mortal Kombat 1 Kameo & Fatalities trailer

Do not mistake serenity for weakness. Chaos will be snuffed out with unrelenting force. #MK1



Fatal (Mortal Kombat 1) - @ZHUMusic pic.twitter.com/YHzdRA6NnG — Mortal Kombat 30 (@MortalKombat) June 8, 2023

The Path of Exile 2 teaser trailer

Dead by Daylight Nicolas Cage gameplay and release date reveal

The Witcher Season 3 trailer

Sonic Superstars reveal

Get ready for Sonic Superstars, arriving Fall 2023! pic.twitter.com/u3xsiuYtA2 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) June 8, 2023

Honkai: Star Rail Summer Game Fest trailer

Lies of P gameplay trailer

Sand Land reveal trailer

Thrones and Liberty reveal trailer

