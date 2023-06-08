Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets October 20 release date at Summer Game Fest Insomniac Games provided additional details about Marvel's Spider-Man 2, including its release date.

Following the game’s big showing at the recent PlayStation Showcase, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was featured at Summer Game Fest 2023. After being given a tentative fall 2023 launch window, developer Insomniac Games revealed that the latest Spider-Man adventure will be released later this year on October 20.

While Insomniac didn't show off any new footage from Marvel's Spider-Man 2, they did provide some fresh concept art. One image sees Miles and Peter doing battle with Kraven and his minions in the streets of New York City. Another image depicts the Spider-Men attacking Venom from the sky. Interestingly enough, it was confirmed that Venom is not Eddie Brock in this game, leading to a lot of speculation about who could be inside the symbiote.



Source: PlayStation Studios

Insomniac also revealed the official box art for Spider-Man 2, which expectedly features the two titular webslingers on a red background. We also learned about the pre-order and Deluxe Edition goodies, which includes new suits for both Miles and Peter, as well as a gadget and skill points.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of this year's most anticipated games, and its October 20 release date puts it just one week after the launch of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Mirage.