Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown announced for 2024 release Ubisoft made the surprise announcement of a new Prince of Persia game during Summer Game Fest.

While the upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is currently experiencing some development setbacks, it won’t be too long until we get some action from that universe. During Summer Game Fest 2023, Ubisoft announced Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a new 2D action gaming launching in early 2024.

The trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown opened Summer Game Fest 2023 with an energetic new trailer. The game will be released on January 18, 2024.

