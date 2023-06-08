Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown announced for 2024 release

Ubisoft made the surprise announcement of a new Prince of Persia game during Summer Game Fest.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Ubisoft
While the upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is currently experiencing some development setbacks, it won’t be too long until we get some action from that universe. During Summer Game Fest 2023, Ubisoft announced Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a new 2D action gaming launching in early 2024.

The trailer for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown opened Summer Game Fest 2023 with an energetic new trailer. The game will be released on January 18, 2024.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    June 8, 2023 12:18 PM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown announced for 2024 release

    • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      June 8, 2023 12:42 PM

      I'd love to have remastered versions of Warrior Within and The Two Thrones and Forgotten Sands ; not sure about this one. I mean, I dislike that art style but I'll probably buy this if the puzzling / parkour proves to be decent.

      • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 8, 2023 12:43 PM

        BTW it releases on January 18th, 2024 on: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Luna.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          June 8, 2023 12:45 PM

          Yeah, raised an eyebrow when I saw switch and 2024.

          Like come on, let it rest

      • MatthewPhillips legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        June 8, 2023 12:48 PM

        Incidentally, I possibly see a bunch of characters and scenarios pulled from those games:

        Empress Kaileena (Warrior Within)

        The Dark Prince alter ego (The Two Thrones)



