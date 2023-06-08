Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Sonic Superstars blends retro and modern visuals this fall

Sega has revealed the latest 2D sonic game, and it's coming this year.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Sega
1

Sonic sped his way onto the Summer Game Fest stage to announce a new game in the iconic franchise. Sonic Superstars is a new 2D platformer starring Sonic and friends, and it combines the retro visuals of the classic games with a modern look. In addition to the announcement trailer, the game was given a fall 2023 release window.

Developing...

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola