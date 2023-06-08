Sonic Superstars blends retro and modern visuals this fall
Sega has revealed the latest 2D sonic game, and it's coming this year.
Sonic sped his way onto the Summer Game Fest stage to announce a new game in the iconic franchise. Sonic Superstars is a new 2D platformer starring Sonic and friends, and it combines the retro visuals of the classic games with a modern look. In addition to the announcement trailer, the game was given a fall 2023 release window.
Developing...
