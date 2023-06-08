Path of Exile 2 gets trailer at Summer Game Fest, teases major reveal on July 28 Grinding Gear Games gave us another tease of Path of Exile 2 at the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase.

Grinding Gear Games has been teasing its Path of Exile fans with a looming sequel in development for quite a long time. At Summer Game Fest 2023, we finally got another taste of what’s coming. Grinding Gear showed off a new trailer for the game and teased more of what players can expect from the sequel. Perhaps just as importantly, Grinding Gear teased that a bigger reveal is coming at the end of July.

The new trailer for Path of Exile 2 was shown off during the events of Summer Game Fest 2023 on June 8, 2023. You can see the new trailer below.

This story is still developing…