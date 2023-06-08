Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Path of Exile 2 gets trailer at Summer Game Fest, teases major reveal on July 28

Grinding Gear Games gave us another tease of Path of Exile 2 at the Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase.
TJ Denzer
Image via Summer Game Fest
Grinding Gear Games has been teasing its Path of Exile fans with a looming sequel in development for quite a long time. At Summer Game Fest 2023, we finally got another taste of what’s coming. Grinding Gear showed off a new trailer for the game and teased more of what players can expect from the sequel. Perhaps just as importantly, Grinding Gear teased that a bigger reveal is coming at the end of July.

The new trailer for Path of Exile 2 was shown off during the events of Summer Game Fest 2023 on June 8, 2023. You can see the new trailer below.

This story is still developing…

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

