Watch Summer Game Fest 2023 here

Donovan Erskine
At long last, it’s time for Summer Game Fest. Geoff Keighley’s annual summer event and the closest thing to E3 after its cancelation. It’s one of the year’s biggest events, and will feature some major announcements and surprises from some of the gaming industry’s biggest publishers. You won’t want to miss it, so let’s get into how you can watch Summer Game Fest 2023.

Watch Summer Game Fest 2023

Summer Game Fest will take place today, June 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. It’s being streamed on The Game Awards’ YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok accounts. You can stay right here and watch the show using the video embed above. After the show is over, it will be viewable in its entirety as a VOD.

In the build up to Summer Game Fest, host Geoff Keighley has teased some of the games that will be featured during the show. This includes the first look at gameplay in Mortal Kombat 1, a new trailer for Immortals of Aveum, and a look at upcoming content in games like Warzone 2.0 and Marvel Snap. Of course, there will also be a plethora of surprises as well.

When Summer Game Fest kicks off, you can expect to read all of the news and announcements right here at Shacknews. We’ll also have a wrap-up article showcasing all of the trailers from the showcase. Make sure to check out our Summer Game Fest 2023 schedule to keep up with all the other events outside of the main keynote.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

