Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gets three-player co-op trailer

Summer Game Fest 2023 is underway with the showcase revealing new games and updates for some of the biggest titles going, and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 took the spotlight to show off some new three-player co-op gameplay. Please take a look.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be coming this winter, although we don't know if that means Q4 2023 or Q1 2024. It's being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.