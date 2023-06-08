Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 gets three-player co-op trailer

Buckle up for some three-player co-op action this winter in with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.
Bill Lavoy
Bill Lavoy
2

Today at Summer Game Fest 2023 fans were treated to a three-player co-op trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Summer Game Fest 2023 is underway with the showcase revealing new games and updates for some of the biggest titles going, and Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 took the spotlight to show off some new three-player co-op gameplay. Please take a look.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will be coming this winter, although we don’t know if that means Q4 2023 or Q1 2024. It’s being developed by Saber Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can follow along with this and the rest of the new from SGF 2023 right here on Shacknews.

Managing Editor
Managing Editor

Bill, who is also known as Rumpo, is a lifelong gamer and Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He made his mark early in his career through guide writing and a deep understanding of editorial SEO. He enjoys putting in the work to create a great content, be it a wild feature or grinding out an in-depth collectible guide. Tweet him @RumpoPlays if you have a question or comment about one of his articles.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola