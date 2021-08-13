EVO 2021 Online results, winners, VODs & replays
Need to know who won Street Fighter 5, Tekken 7, or other games featured in the event? We have the results right here.
This year, EVO 2021 Online skipped a physical event, bringing competitors from around the world together in a safe and different way. It wasn’t entirely ideal, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made things what they are. More importantly, there was still some great competition to show for the overall event. As games have played out, we’ve brought together the overall results, listed the winners, and even shared the VODs from the featured games of the event where possible. Tournaments have been split up uniquely into regions this year for connectivity reasons. Still, you’ll find it all below.
ATTENTION!: EVO 2021 Online is still ongoing, so expect this list to be updated as final results come in. Be sure to check out our EVO 2021 Online schedule guide for more details.
Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition
North America West
- Nephew
- Samurai
- Jot
- UYU|ChrisCCH
North America East
- iDom
- PG|Punk
- Rise|Smug
- RobTV
Europe West
- Hurricane
- Mouz|Problem X
- BST|Infexious
- Musclenoob
Europe East
- JamieTTM
- WC|VulcanoRosso
- DrGullag
- Maumas
Tekken 7
North America
- Disrupt|Shadow20z
- IG|Averiey RiB
- Nfinite|Binchang
- 1L2P|Mak
- RB|Anakin
- Disrupt|Joonya20z
- EQNX|CuddleCore
- PrinceBlaviken
Asia East
- DUSG|Gen
- THY|Chikurin
- JDCR
- DUSG|Rangchu
Asia South
- Talon|Book
- Omega|Jules
- Lan
- BREN|Maru
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
Latin America
- VG|Konqueror249
- Venon|KillerXinok
- BA|SRyuPainFZ
- Broseph
- GBRibeiro4
- FSN|Kcd117
- Dash
- GuiExceptional
Europe
- MEG|Disarted
- K-TOP
- MakoraN
- WIZ|MKJavierMK
- EE|Asodimazze
- RIZE|Murko
- Serious|Hitman
- ArnKratos
Guilty Gear Strive
Europe
- TSM|Leffen
- RL|Uriel Legion
- Kurokich
- MG|KenDeep
- Armix27
- Dai567
- BarryBones
- Alioune
Latin America
Latin America's GG Strive Grand Finals are not available at this time.
- Trema
- MikeSaftig
- HDG|Younghou
- Rigama
- BT|Kaneki
- Aracne|VermiCL
- MN|TavinhoAC
- Pochoclo23
Skullgirls 2nd Encore
North America
- RW|Cloud
- Triviality
- EG|Dekillsage
- EG|SonicFox
- ShakyFingers
- HMQ|FuzzySnugs
- AM|Swiftfox-Dash
- DawnHibiki
Asia
- Penpen
- Naminori
- SGPH|Rznant
- Hiroshige
- OldHung
- Koto-ichigo
- KST
- Hebiniwasan
That covers all the results of EVO 2021 Online. Check in for any further final results additions. Have you been watching? Did you have a favorite match? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!
