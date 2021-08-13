New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EVO 2021 Online results, winners, VODs & replays

Need to know who won Street Fighter 5, Tekken 7, or other games featured in the event? We have the results right here.
TJ Denzer
This year, EVO 2021 Online skipped a physical event, bringing competitors from around the world together in a safe and different way. It wasn’t entirely ideal, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made things what they are. More importantly, there was still some great competition to show for the overall event. As games have played out, we’ve brought together the overall results, listed the winners, and even shared the VODs from the featured games of the event where possible. Tournaments have been split up uniquely into regions this year for connectivity reasons. Still, you’ll find it all below.

ATTENTION!: EVO 2021 Online is still ongoing, so expect this list to be updated as final results come in. Be sure to check out our EVO 2021 Online schedule guide for more details.

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

North America West

  1. Nephew
  2. Samurai
  3. Jot
  4. UYU|ChrisCCH

North America East

  1. iDom
  2. PG|Punk
  3. Rise|Smug
  4. RobTV

Europe West

  1. Hurricane
  2. Mouz|Problem X
  3. BST|Infexious
  4. Musclenoob

Europe East

  1. JamieTTM
  2. WC|VulcanoRosso
  3. DrGullag
  4. Maumas

Tekken 7

North America

  1. Disrupt|Shadow20z
  2. IG|Averiey RiB
  3. Nfinite|Binchang
  4. 1L2P|Mak
  5. RB|Anakin
  6. Disrupt|Joonya20z
  7. EQNX|CuddleCore
  8. PrinceBlaviken

Asia East

  1. DUSG|Gen
  2. THY|Chikurin
  3. JDCR
  4. DUSG|Rangchu

Asia South

  1. Talon|Book
  2. Omega|Jules
  3. Lan
  4. BREN|Maru

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Latin America

  1. VG|Konqueror249
  2. Venon|KillerXinok
  3. BA|SRyuPainFZ
  4. Broseph
  5. GBRibeiro4
  6. FSN|Kcd117
  7. Dash
  8. GuiExceptional

Europe

  1. MEG|Disarted
  2. K-TOP
  3. MakoraN
  4. WIZ|MKJavierMK
  5. EE|Asodimazze
  6. RIZE|Murko
  7. Serious|Hitman
  8. ArnKratos

Guilty Gear Strive

Europe

  1. TSM|Leffen
  2. RL|Uriel Legion
  3. Kurokich
  4. MG|KenDeep
  5. Armix27
  6. Dai567
  7. BarryBones
  8. Alioune

Latin America

Latin America's GG Strive Grand Finals are not available at this time.

  1. Trema
  2. MikeSaftig
  3. HDG|Younghou
  4. Rigama
  5. BT|Kaneki
  6. Aracne|VermiCL
  7. MN|TavinhoAC
  8. Pochoclo23

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

North America

  1. RW|Cloud
  2. Triviality
  3. EG|Dekillsage
  4. EG|SonicFox
  5. ShakyFingers
  6. HMQ|FuzzySnugs
  7. AM|Swiftfox-Dash
  8. DawnHibiki

Asia

  1. Penpen
  2. Naminori
  3. SGPH|Rznant
  4. Hiroshige
  5. OldHung
  6. Koto-ichigo
  7. KST
  8. Hebiniwasan

That covers all the results of EVO 2021 Online. Check in for any further final results additions. Have you been watching? Did you have a favorite match? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

