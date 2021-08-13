EVO 2021 Online results, winners, VODs & replays Need to know who won Street Fighter 5, Tekken 7, or other games featured in the event? We have the results right here.

This year, EVO 2021 Online skipped a physical event, bringing competitors from around the world together in a safe and different way. It wasn’t entirely ideal, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made things what they are. More importantly, there was still some great competition to show for the overall event. As games have played out, we’ve brought together the overall results, listed the winners, and even shared the VODs from the featured games of the event where possible. Tournaments have been split up uniquely into regions this year for connectivity reasons. Still, you’ll find it all below.

ATTENTION!: EVO 2021 Online is still ongoing, so expect this list to be updated as final results come in. Be sure to check out our EVO 2021 Online schedule guide for more details.

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

North America West

Nephew Samurai Jot UYU|ChrisCCH

North America East

iDom PG|Punk Rise|Smug RobTV

Europe West

Hurricane Mouz|Problem X BST|Infexious Musclenoob

Europe East

JamieTTM WC|VulcanoRosso DrGullag Maumas

Tekken 7

North America

Disrupt|Shadow20z IG|Averiey RiB Nfinite|Binchang 1L2P|Mak RB|Anakin Disrupt|Joonya20z EQNX|CuddleCore PrinceBlaviken

Asia East

DUSG|Gen THY|Chikurin JDCR DUSG|Rangchu

Asia South

Talon|Book Omega|Jules Lan BREN|Maru

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Latin America

VG|Konqueror249 Venon|KillerXinok BA|SRyuPainFZ Broseph GBRibeiro4 FSN|Kcd117 Dash GuiExceptional

Europe

MEG|Disarted K-TOP MakoraN WIZ|MKJavierMK EE|Asodimazze RIZE|Murko Serious|Hitman ArnKratos

Guilty Gear Strive

Europe

TSM|Leffen RL|Uriel Legion Kurokich MG|KenDeep Armix27 Dai567 BarryBones Alioune

Latin America

Latin America's GG Strive Grand Finals are not available at this time.

Trema MikeSaftig HDG|Younghou Rigama BT|Kaneki Aracne|VermiCL MN|TavinhoAC Pochoclo23

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

North America

RW|Cloud Triviality EG|Dekillsage EG|SonicFox ShakyFingers HMQ|FuzzySnugs AM|Swiftfox-Dash DawnHibiki

Asia

Penpen Naminori SGPH|Rznant Hiroshige OldHung Koto-ichigo KST Hebiniwasan

That covers all the results of EVO 2021 Online. Check in for any further final results additions. Have you been watching? Did you have a favorite match? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below!