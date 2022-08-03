EVO 2022: Streams, schedule, games & prize pool Here's everything you need to know about EVO 2022, including a full gallery of streams to follow throughout the weekend.

The king of the fighting game tournaments has returned. EVO is considered among the most pretigious fighting game tournament events and it is returning to a live format following two years away due to COVID-19. Shacknews is here with all of the information you need to know about EVO 2022, including all the games being played and the prize money at stake.

EVO 2022 game line-up

Here are the games that will be featured during EVO 2022:

Guilty Gear -Strive-

Tekken 7

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

The King of Fighters 15

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Skullgirls 2nd Encore

MultiVersus

Vortex Gallery side tournaments

Where to watch EVO 2022

EVO 2022 will begin this Friday, August 5 at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET. There are a lot of games being played this weekend and where you can find each of them will ultimately vary. We're going to embed each and every one of those channels below.

EVO2 (Guilty Gear -Strive-)

EVO 3 (Granblue Fantasy: Versus, Tekken 7)

EVO 4 (Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, MultiVersus)

EVO 5 (Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition)

EVO 6 (Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Dragon Ball FighterZ)

EVO 7 (Skullgirls: 2nd Encore, The King of Fighters 15)

Team Sp00ky (Vortex Gallery side tournaments)

While Sp00ky will be bouncing around between side tournaments, you can find dedicated streams, along with a list of the dozens of games being played, over on the Vortex Gallery website.

The Sunday finals will be broadcast on the main EVO Twitch channel starting at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET.

EVO 2022 schedule

You can find the full daily schedule for Friday and Saturday over on the EVO website. The Sunday finals day will look like this:

The King of Fighters 15 - 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET

Tekken 7 - 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition - 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET

Guilty Gear -Strive- - 8:00 p.m. PT/11:00 p.m. ET

For the full side tournament schedule with brackets, visit the Vortex Gallery website.

EVO 2022 prize pool

The prize pool for EVO is going to work slightly differently. Here's the note from the official EVO rules:

Evo awards cash prizes to the top eight places at a rate proportional to the number of attendees. Each competitor in the tournament pays ten dollars that goes into the tournament prize pool, which is awarded to the top finishers at a 42/20/13/7/5/5/4/4 split. For example, if 300 people enter a tournament, the total prize pool for that tournament will be $3,000 ($300 x 10), paying out $1,260 to first place (42% of $3,000), $600 to second place (20% of $3,000) and $390 to third place (13% of $3,000), and so on.

Prize totals are subject to change and we'll keep an eye out for updated numbers. One game, however, that will start off with a higher base rate is MultiVersus. This 2v2 tournament will feature a $100,000 prize pool to start.

EVO 2022 announcements and panels

This year's EVO will feature a series of panels and in a change from previous years, the panels will be broadcast live. You can check out all of the panels on the main EVO Twitch channel.

These panels will also feature a variety of announcements. You can find exciting reveals on the main EVO Twitch channel, as well as through the EVO Lounge on the PlayStation Twitch channel. Shacknews will be watching along with everybody else and we'll make sure to report back with anything breaking.

Enjoy this weekend's tournament and be sure to follow the EVO 2022 topic for the full list of winners, as well as any noteworthy announcements.