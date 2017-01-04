Population Zero leads new batch of Nvidia GeForce NOW titles
A fresh batch of 19 games are playable through Nvidia's GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, including Population Zero, fresh off its Steam Early Access debut.
Rather than renting games, GeForce Now lets you rent servers.
Nvidia will officially launch the GeForce Now (formerly Nvidia Grid) video game streaming subscription service starting on October 1st to coincide with updates coming to the Shield Android TV set top box. Here are some of the changes that are coming, and how Nvidia is looking to pioneer the future of game streaming.