New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

All Stories Tagged: geforce now

Nvidia Grid Becomes GeForce Now: Why Now is Better

Nvidia will officially launch the GeForce Now (formerly Nvidia Grid) video game streaming subscription service starting on October 1st to coincide with updates coming to the Shield Android TV set top box. Here are some of the changes that are coming, and how Nvidia is looking to pioneer the future of game streaming.

Hello, Meet Lola