Nvidia reveals new monthly price for RTX 3080 tier on GeForce Now You no longer have to pay for a six-month membership to try out the RTX 3080 tier on GeForce NOW.

Today, Nvidia revealed a new one-month subscription price for its RTX 3080 tier on GeForce NOW. With this, it'll be a lot easier for people to dip their toes into the water and try the service out, as opposed to having to pay for a full six months.

The price for the one-month RTX 3080 tier will be $19.99 (USD) or £17.99 per month. Note that you can still purchase the six-month membership for $99.99 (USD), or around $16.66 (USD) per month, and save yourself some money.

As for what you get with the RTX 3080 tier, you get exclusive access to RTX 3080 servers, 8-hour session lengths, streaming at up to 1440p at 120fps on PC and Mac, and 4K HDR at 60fps on Nvidia’s Shield TV.

Nvidia now offers a monthly subscription for its RTX 3080 tier.

On the website, the RTX 3080 subscription is described as follows:

“Looking for the highest-performance cloud gaming experience possible? Welcome our newest membership tier, GeForce NOW RTX 3080. Upgrade nearly any device to a GeForce RTX 3080 gaming rig, unlocking 1440p, 120fps, and 4K HDR. The all-new GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership smashes through the 60fps barrier to stream a high-resolution, ultra-low latency, more competitive experience. With exclusive access to GeForce RTX 3080 gaming servers, the shortest wait times and longest session lengths, the RTX 3080 membership takes cloud gaming to the next level.”

Other exciting news regarding GeForce Now includes the fact it’s getting six more games this week including Buccaneers!, Distant Worlds 2, Ironsmith Medieval Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Martha is Dead, and Survival Quiz CITY.

And if you’ve been missing Fortnite on iOS, you can also play Fortnite on iOS Safari and Android devices with touch controls through GeForce NOW. For more on the RTX 3080 membership tier of GeForce NOW specifically, be sure to read through our initial coverage of the service when it launched back in October of last year.