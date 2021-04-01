GFN Thursday brings along Outriders & 13 other games to GeForce Now The first GFN Thursday of April packs quite the punch, including new release Outriders.

NVIDIA started up GFN Thursdays as a way to celebrate their cloud-powered game streaming service as well give some spotlight to the newest titles arriving on the platform. For the April 1st edition, GFN users will be happy to hear that People Can Fly’s Outriders will be GFN-compatible, along with 13 other games that are new to the streaming platform.

The complete list of GFN Thursday, April 1 releases is as follows:

GeForce NOW is custom-built for PC gamers, and the open platform philosophy is a hallmark of PC gaming. Gamers are used to buying their games from whichever digital store they choose and often jump between them during big sales. GFN supports multiple digital game stores, as well as the games already in those services’ libraries.

When supported games go on sale, members can purchase and instantly play from GeForce NOW’s cloud gaming servers. Plus, they know that they’re adding a full PC version to their gaming library for playing on their local machines whenever they like.

More details can be found on the official GeForce Blog, including more titles slated for launch in April.