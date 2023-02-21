Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

Microsoft announces Xbox PC games will come to NVIDIA GeForce Now

Microsoft and NVIDIA have inked a 10-year deal.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
NVIDIA
3

For the past handful of years, Microsoft has made a conscious effort to get more Xbox games onto PC, with just about every first-party release being available on the Xbox app alongside several third-party titles. While the service typically competes with NVIDIA GeForce Now, the two will soon be joining forces in an unlikely move. Microsoft has announced that it has entered an agreement with NVIDIA to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now for the next 10 years.

Microsoft president Brad Smith was speaking at a conference in Brussels today when he announced the agreement between Microsoft and NVIDIA. Xbox head Phil Spencer then made the news public with a tweet not too long after.

The Xbox logo rising above the clouds.

Source: Microsoft

NVIDIA GeForce Now allows players to stream games through the power of the cloud. It’s a way to enjoy games for players that either don’t want to install large file sizes or don’t have the hardware to run graphically intensive games. GeForce Now is also available on mobile devices and is comparable to Microsoft’s own Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

This news comes just after Microsoft confirmed that it signed a deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to the Switch (and future Nintendo hardware) for the next decade. As Sony and other parties fight against Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard over anti-competitive concerns, the company is trying hard to ensure that it won’t be going exclusive with all of its newly acquired assets. As we continue to monitor Microsoft’s business moves, stick with Shacknews for more news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    February 21, 2023 11:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Microsoft announces Xbox PC games will come to NVIDIA GeForce Now

    • boarder2 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 21, 2023 11:05 AM

      Does that mean I'll be able to play Game Pass games on GF Now? That would be huge. If I have to buy them outright, I care a lot less

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 21, 2023 11:16 AM

        No, it just brings Xbox and Activision games to GeForce Now, no mention of Game pass.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 21, 2023 11:21 AM

        This is just MS's attempt to say "Look! We aren't the solely dominate cloud gaming platform. Please approve our acquisition!" Not Game Pass on a different platform.

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 21, 2023 2:26 PM

      Acquisition definitely going through in my eyes. It's just a case of how much MS has to compromise as it go's through, but none of the big competition regulators are actually saying they will physically stop the deal, (they could've got an injunction against the deal going through if they wanted). They're just demanding MS give more.

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      February 21, 2023 3:44 PM

      Xbox games will be available everywhere but PlayStation if Sony keeps it up.

Hello, Meet Lola