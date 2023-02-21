Microsoft announces Xbox PC games will come to NVIDIA GeForce Now Microsoft and NVIDIA have inked a 10-year deal.

For the past handful of years, Microsoft has made a conscious effort to get more Xbox games onto PC, with just about every first-party release being available on the Xbox app alongside several third-party titles. While the service typically competes with NVIDIA GeForce Now, the two will soon be joining forces in an unlikely move. Microsoft has announced that it has entered an agreement with NVIDIA to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now for the next 10 years.

Microsoft president Brad Smith was speaking at a conference in Brussels today when he announced the agreement between Microsoft and NVIDIA. Xbox head Phil Spencer then made the news public with a tweet not too long after.



Source: Microsoft

We have signed a 10-year agreement with NVIDIA that will allow GeForce NOW players to stream Xbox PC games as well as Activision Blizzard PC titles, including COD, following the acquisition. We´re committed to bringing more games to more people – however they choose to play.

NVIDIA GeForce Now allows players to stream games through the power of the cloud. It’s a way to enjoy games for players that either don’t want to install large file sizes or don’t have the hardware to run graphically intensive games. GeForce Now is also available on mobile devices and is comparable to Microsoft’s own Xbox Cloud Gaming service.

This news comes just after Microsoft confirmed that it signed a deal with Nintendo to bring Call of Duty games to the Switch (and future Nintendo hardware) for the next decade. As Sony and other parties fight against Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard over anti-competitive concerns, the company is trying hard to ensure that it won’t be going exclusive with all of its newly acquired assets. As we continue to monitor Microsoft’s business moves, stick with Shacknews for more news.