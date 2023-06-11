PC Game Pass is coming to GeForce Now Xbox's huge video game catalogue service is coming to NVIDIA's GeForce Now.

Xbox Game Pass has been a massive hit since it released on console and then PC players got to tap into the huge catalogue. But now, the service is set to expand as it becomes available via NVIDIA’s GeForce Now.



Source: NVIDIA

During the mid-year video game announcement cycle, Sarah Bond, CVP and Game Creator Experience and Ecosystem at Xbox, revealed that users will be able to leverage GeForce Now to play games available through PC Game Pass.

“I’m thrilled to share with you that in the coming months you’re going to be able to play your PC Game Pass catalogue, leveraging GeForce Now,” Bond said in response to a question about cloud gaming updates. “You’re going to be able to do that on all the devices where GeForce Now is if it’s low-powered PCs or Macs or Chromebooks or mobile. We’re just thrilled to add that next awesome, awesome benefit for PC Game Pass members.”

Bond noted that this continued support of various platforms is part of Xbox’s commitment to bring together players across devices. This is a continuation of Xbox’s earlier update that allowed users to play their Xbox PC games with GeForce Now.

Xbox revealed a whole lot of games during its June 11 showcase and basically all of them are coming to Game Pass day one. This is good news for those with GeForce Now, as it means their library will be expanding alongside those who play on console and PC.