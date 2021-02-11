NVIDIA GeForce Now Thursday spotlights 12 new releases Team Green continues their 1-year anniversary celebration of its streaming service with new releases and a showcase of the best games already on the platform.

While it certainly didn’t garner the same amount of attention as Sony’s PlayStation Now or Google’s Stadia services, NVIDIA’s GeForce Now continues to truck along with expanding content. Unlike Google’s Stadia, GeForce Now might still be a thing a year from now and NVIDIA has been celebrating its 1-year anniversary of the streaming service in a series of blog posts known as GFN Thursdays. This week’s edition highlights some of the best games on the service as well as twelve new titles that will be enabled for use via NVIDIA’s servers.

The twelve new games are listed as follows:

CRSED: F.O.A.D. [Epic Games Store]

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girls

Everspace

Farm Manager 2018

Farmer's Dynasty

Fate Seeker

Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Legend of Heroes in the Sky: Trials of Cold Steel III

Metro: Last Light Redux – available free on Epic Games Store until Thursday, February 11

South Park: The Fractured But Whole

Stay Out

Thea 2: The Shattering

GFN Thursday is also throwing some shine on six games already on the service that make use of RTX technology for more lifelike visuals thanks to ray tracing. These games can be played on a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, without the need for a beefy PC.

A landmark PC game, Cyberpunk 2077 presents the vibrant future metropolis of Night City with the power of RTX. Tech inside: ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion, shadows, diffuse illumination, global illumination, and DLSS.

Control, a former Game of the Year winner, is another landmark title for ray tracing. Explore other dimensions within the mysterious “Oldest House” with RTX. Tech inside: ray-traced reflections, contact shadows, indirect diffuse lighting, and DLSS.

The blockbuster title Watch Dogs: Legion with GeForce RTX showcases near-future London in all of its glory. Tech inside: ray-traced reflections and DLSS.

A multiple Game of the Year nominee, Metro Exodus immerses gamers in a stark and frightening post-apocalyptic world, brought to life in stunning realism. Tech inside: ray-traced ambient occlusion, diffuse global illumination, emissive lighting, and DLSS.

For binge players of the six Tomb Raider games on GeForce NOW, keep an eye out for the incredible RTX visuals in Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition. Relive Lara Croft’s defining moment as she becomes the Tomb Raider with game-changing RTX technologies. Tech inside: ray-traced shadows and DLSS.

Ray tracing has landed in Deliver Us The Moon. Explore the future of space and PC graphics in an unforgettably immersive experience with GeForce RTX. Tech inside: ray-traced shadows, reflections, and DLSS.

You can follow all of the latest news and developments pertaining to GeForce Now via the official NVIDIA GFN blog. Playing Control on the toilet might be just the gaming experience you’ve always dreamed of.