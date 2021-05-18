How to play Rocket League on a Chromebook You can get access to Psyonix's stellar rocket car action using your Chromebook with a little help from NVIDIA. Here's how.

Since it first debuted in the middle of 2015, Rocket League has been one of the most dependably great games out there. With a design that is easy to pick up and play and a skill ceiling that continues to be pushed higher, it has cemented itself as one of the all-time greats. That said, if you wanted to play Rocket League on something other than consoles or Windows PCs, you were out of luck. With a little help from NVIDIA, you can enjoy Rocket League on more devices than were previously possible, including Chromebooks.

Setting up a Chromebook or other device to play Rocket League involves a small amount of work, but we’ve assembled this handy guide to get you onto the pitch and scoring rocket goals as soon as possible.

How to play Rocket League on a Chromebook

You can play Rocket League on Chromebooks and other devices via GeForce Now.

The first step to playing Rocket League on your Chromebook is to have a Rocket League account. If you don’t already have one, you can sign up for free via the Epic Game Store. Using a free Epic Games Store account, you simply click the ‘Get’ button on the Rocket League store page to permanently add it to your library.

Navigate to NVIDIA’s GeForce Now homepage in your web browser. The GeForce Now service allows you to stream games to a variety of devices, including Chromebooks, without the need for a gaming PC. You will need a free NVIDIA account to use GeForce Now. The service is divided into two tiers: Free and Priority. Priority membership is $9.99 USD a month and offers unlimited access to the service, RTX enhanced games, and priority server access. The Free membership does not offer RTX features, but you can still play all the compatible games in sessions of up to one hour at no cost.

Once you have signed into your NVIDIA account, click the green ‘Play Now’ button on the GeForce Now homepage. You will be granted options on how to access the service. For Chromebooks, you’ll want to select the Chrome Beta option. This will take you to the GeForce Now games portal. You may use the search bar at the top of the page to find Rocket League. On the GeForce Now Rocket League landing page, you have the option to select which platform to play the game from. Choose Epic Games Store if you have it on that account or Steam if you own Rocket League through that service. You will then be prompted to enter your Epic Games Store credentials to verify ownership and then you can begin playing immediately.

We recommend that you play Rocket League with a controller for the best possible experience. Chromebooks support both Xbox One and DualShock 4 gamepads natively. Either of these options will work with the GeForce Now Chrome Beta service.

How to play Rocket League on iOS and Android devices

Despite the current lack of an official mobile version of Rocket League, it is possible to play the PC version of the game on mobile devices through the use of NVIDIA’s GeForce Now service. Just as with the Chromebook method outlined above, you will need to own Rocket League through either Epic Games Store or Steam to play it through GeForce Now.

For iOS users on iPhones or iPads, open the Safari Browser and navigate to the GeForce Now launch page. You can find Rocket League through the page’s search function or in the Free-to-play section of the GFN library. After you select Rocket League, you’ll be asked to log in to either your Epic Games Store or Steam account to access the game (depending on which service you have Rocket League).

Android users on phones or tablets can access GeForce Now through the official Android application. You can find the app from the Google Play Store. Once you install the GeForce Now app, log in with your NVIDIA account, then select Rocket League, and finally log in to your Epic Games account or Steam account (depending on which account you own Rocket League). The Android version of GeForce Now supports any Android-compatible Bluetooth gamepads.

For more news on Rocket League content updates and esports events, make sure to keep checking in with us at Shacknews.