Velocity Ultra also coming to PC

A PlayStation 3 port of Velocity Ultra was announced only a few weeks ago, and now the shmup has a new target. Porter Curve Studios today announced it's bringing FuturLab's Vita shooter to PC too, aiming to blast off later this year.

Velocity Ultra blasting onto PS3 from Vita

Puzzling shoot 'em up Velocity Ultra is making the jump from PlayStation Vita to PS3 later this year. The HDified port is handled by, as every Vita indie port seems to be nowadays, Curve Studios, while creator FuturLab focuses on the sequel, Velocity 2X. Unfortunately it won't support Cross-Buy or Cross-Save, so if you already own it on Vita you'd need to buy and start it again.

Hello, Meet Lola