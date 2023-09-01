Back to the Future's DeLorean is coming to PowerWash Simulator You'll be able to keep the DeLorean squeaky clean for all its time-traveling adventures.

Few on-screen vehicles have left their mark on popular culture more than the DMC DeLorean from the Back to the Future trilogy. It’s an instantly recognizable car that has shown up in countless other films, shows, and even video games. However, we’re not sure if a game has ever let you spray down the DeLorean and rid it of crud and grime. Of course, the folks at FuturLab are going to change that with the addition of the DeLorean in PowerWash Simulator.

Developer FuturLab and publisher Square Enix announced the Back to the Future and PowerWash Simulator crossover in a teaser video this morning. It shows a player washing the back of a grime-covered DeLorean, rinsing off the license plate to reveal the iconic ‘OUTATIME’ tag. We’re also treated to Alan Silvestri’s brilliant Back to the Future theme, and a promotional image that depicts a washer mimicking Michael J. Fox’s pose from the original film’s poster.

Great Scott! Back to the Future is coming to PowerWash Simulator!



We'd love to reveal more but we don't want to disrupt the space-time continuum. 💦 pic.twitter.com/ysGuzaRA6B — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) September 1, 2023

FuturLab didn’t share any additional details about the upcoming crossover content, but we can at least assume that we’ll be able to clean the DeLorean and get back in time-traveling state. It’s unclear if any other locations, objects from the films will make an appearance as well. Train from Back to the Future Part 3, anyone?

This is just the latest in a long line of random video game and pop culture crossovers for PowerWash Simulator, which also proved to be a fun enough experience on its own merit. The Square Enix-published game has crossed over with Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy, and even SpongeBob SquarePants. The latest DLC is simply described as "coming soon," so we'll have to wait a while for more information.