PowerWash Simulator heads for Bikini Bottom with Spongebob DLC this summer We don't know how Bikini Bottom got so mucky, but we're going to spray it clean when PowerWash Simulator gets Spongebob Squarepants DLC.

PowerWash Simulator has continued to be one of the most methodic and chill games out there, and it just keeps getting better with new content added. This time we’re heading from the offices of Shinra in Final Fantasy 7 to a pineapple under the sea in Bikini Bottom. That’s right, PowerWash Simulator’s next DLC pack is themed around Spongebob Squarepants, and it’s coming to all platforms this summer.

The developers at FuturLab revealed a tease of the upcoming Spongebob Squarepants DLC for PowerWash Simulator in a tweet on the game’s Twitter on May 18, 2023. Coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in summer 2023, this next DLC will take us down to Bikini Bottom where we’ll be able to clean up various iconic locations from the Spongebob franchise. In the teaser, we see Spongebob, Patrick, and Squidward’s houses as one of the areas we’ll be cleaning up.

There’s plenty of fun spots we hope we’ll get to see in PowerWash Simulator’s Spongebob Squarepants DLC. The Krusty Krab restaurant immediately comes to mind, as does Sandy’s domed home. Given that previous DLCs have featured multiple locations, we’re hoping that it will be the same for Spongebob Squarepants in PowerWash Simulator as well.

After we got to clean up Lara Croft’s mansion in previous Tomb Raider DLC and Tifa’s 7th Heaven in the Final Fantasy 7 DLC, we couldn’t have guessed that our next destination would be Spongebob Squarepants’s Bikini Bottom, but we’re more than into it. Stay tuned as we await an official launch date on this DLC later this summer.