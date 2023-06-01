Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

PowerWash Simulator VR announced with 2023 release

PowerWash Simulator is coming to Meta Quest 2 later this year.
Donovan Erskine
PowerWash Simulator soaked our hearts last year with its calm and satisfying gameplay. We’ve already spent countless hours washing down various vehicles and miscellaneous objects, and now we’ll be immersing ourselves further into that world. FuturLab has announced PowerWash Simulator VR, which is coming out later this year.

PowerWash Simulator VR was announced during the pre-show of today’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. Developed in association with nDreams, PowerWash VR lets players slip into the gloves themselves and get up close and personal with all the grit and grime. The developers have stated that the VR version of the game will include all of the components and features of the original release.

“PowerWash Simulator has always been about putting relaxation and satisfaction into the hands of the players. Now with PowerWash Simulator VR we are pleased to be able to make this happen not only figuratively, but literally!” said Chris Mehers, COO at FuturLab. “A VR version of the game has been highly requested by the community since early on in development, so we are excited to finally be able to announce this news.”

Since its release, PowerWash Simulator has received multiple content updates, adding new features and introducing collaborations with properties like Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy. This summer, PowerWash is heading to Bikini Bottom.

PowerWash Simulator VR is being released for Meta Quest 2 later this year. There is no concrete release date, but the game’s store page is live now, where you can wishlist it. For more news out of the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, Shacknews has all the news.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

