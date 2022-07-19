PowerWash Simulator dev on where the idea for the game started Cleaning is made more satisfying with a pressure washer and now players can do it all in the splash-proof safety of a video game.

Ever watch a pressure washing video and get immense satisfaction from seeing the dirt and grime get stripped away? Well, the team at FuturLab has solidified this experience in video game format. Players are let loose in the world with their water-blasting tool and are tasked with cleaning it up. We recently had the pleasure of speaking with Joshua Brown, the Senior Community Manager at FuturLab, about all things PowerWash Simulator.

PowerWash Simulator released on Steam on July 15, 2022, and since then been welcomed into the community with open arms. There’s something deeply and immediately appealing about blasting grime off of surfaces, leaving behind nothing but gleaming cleanliness. We asked Brown about where this idea stemmed from, an idea that seems so obvious now that it's available.

According to Brown, the team was having a brainstorming session about simplifying the first-person shooter format when one member was browsing a subreddit dedicated to power washing. “It was almost a light bulb eureka moment,” Brown said. “We have to make a power washing first-person shooter game.”

That light bulb moment has seemingly resonated with the community at large. With over 20,000 reviews on Steam as of writing, the game sits at an Overwhelmingly Positive rating. This influx of players has helped the team craft a better experience. “It’s easy to see what [the players] wants,” Brown said. “It’s constructive for us and helps us guide where things are going well or how we can enhance things.”

PowerWash Simulator is out now on Steam and Xbox. Make sure you stop by the Shacknews YouTube channel for exclusive gameplay and stick with GamerHubTV for more developer interviews from more of your favorite games.