How to unlock Best Buds achievement - PowerWash Simulator Where to find the gnome and how to ride the Ferris Wheel with the gnome to unlock the Best Buds achievement.

In PowerWash Simulator, there are a number of fun achievements for players to complete from avoiding knocking a gnome off the top of a temple, to cleaning certain areas and items first like a mysterious laser on a private jet.

Among the achievements that players may have trouble with include the Best Buds achievement which tasks them with taking a ride on a Ferris Wheel with a gnome.

If you’re struggling to find where this gnome is in the Ferris Wheel level, or on how to successfully ride with it in one of the Ferris Wheel baskets, we’ve got you covered with a quick guide on how to unlock the Best Buds achievement in PowerWash Simulator!

PowerWash Simulator - How to unlock Best Buds achievement

To start, you'll need to retrieve the gnome from the top of the nearby Helter Skelter ride.



© FuturLab

To unlock the Best Buds achievement in PowerWash Simulator, you’ll first need to unlock the Ferris Wheel level. This will unlock once you reach 3 Stars on the level where you need to clean the Monster Truck (which also features its own achievement, Tyresome).

Once you’ve unlocked the Ferris Wheel level, load in and before you head over towards the Ferris Wheel, you’ll first need to search the surrounding area for the gnome. As for where the gnome can be found, it’s located nearby at the top of the Helter Skelter ride that you previously cleaned earlier in the game’s campaign.

Pick up the gnome, then carry it back down the Helter Skelter towards the Ferris Wheel.



© FuturLab

To reach the gnome, simply climb up the slide to the top of the Helter Skelter and you should see the gnome right where the platform ends. You can pick up the gnome the same way you pick up items like your ladder (down on the d-pad for Xbox). Once you’re holding the gnome, work your way back down the Helter Skelter slide and head to the Ferris Wheel.

You’ll have trouble jumping up and down while holding the gnome, so you’re going to want to use the set of steps at the base of the Ferris Wheel in order to get both you and your new gnome friend safely inside one of the baskets. Note that we had trouble unlocking the achievement and realized it was because we were holding the gnome rather than having it rested in the basket with us.

Use the set of steps to climb into one of the Ferris Wheel baskets with your new gnome friend. Note you should put the gnome down in the basket, stand by the entrance to prevent it from falling, and make one full loop for the achievement to unlock.



© FuturLab

Once we put the gnome down and made a full loop around the Ferris Wheel, we were then able to unlock the Best Buds achievement. As you put the gnome on the floor of the basket you may notice it begin to slide as the ride moves.

To prevent the gnome from falling out of the basket, we recommend crouching and placing yourself between the opening of the basket and the gnome. Once you’ve made a full loop around the Ferris Wheel with the gnome, you should see a notification pop up that you’ve unlocked the Best Buds achievement in PowerWash Simulator.

Now that you know how to unlock the Best Buds achievement in PowerWash Simulator, we’ve got a few other PowerWash Simulator pieces worth a read including an interview with the PowerWash Simulator dev on where the idea for the game came from.