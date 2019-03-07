EA Play Live 2020 all-digital event is coming this June
EA has promised "world premieres, news, and more" for the digital version of its annual event, which typically draws in quite the crowd.
Learn about some of the characters you'll interact with and Stormtroopers you'll destroy in EA's upcoming Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order game.
Grab your suntan lotion and relax on a beautiful island in Island Living, the next expansion pack for The Sims 4.
Shred enemies with the powerful new, care package-only, L-Star coming to Apex Legends in Season 2.
EA Play 2019 will be free for all to attend in June and will not include an accompanying press conference.
The next iteration of EA's semi-annual hoops game will be released late this summer.
New heroes coming to Star Wars Battlefront 2 in Clone Wars era update this fall include Obi Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.
This sliver of a teaser is an attempt to raise hype levels further.
EA PLAY returns to Hollywood on June 9 with a bunch of announcements and demos to follow.
2017 may not have been the best year for the media giant, but maybe a little tinsel town 'zazz' can woo the public back on their side.