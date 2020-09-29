Xbox Game Pass EA Play release date confirmed for November, PC coming December The EA Play service is coming to all Xbox Game Pass platforms soon, and now we officially have a date for consoles.

With the launch of the Xbox Series X and S and the Xbox All Access program EA Play is becoming part of the Xbox family of services. Specifically, EA Play will become part of the Xbox Game Pass in all forms by the end of 2020. That said, Xbox officially announced when the integration would be happening. Xbox Game Pass on consoles is set to have EA Play added on in November with PC integration coming in December.

Xbox announced the official date of EA Play on Xbox Game Pass for consoles via the Xbox Game Pass Twitter on September 29, 2020. On November 10, 2020, the same day as the launch of the Xbox Series X and S, EA Play will become available to Xbox Game Pass players on console, meaning that in addition to having access to the Xbox Game Pass library, players will be able to access many of the games available in the former EA Access library, including Star Wars: Battlefront, the EA Sports titles, the recently released Rocket Arena, and more. Access to EA Play for Xbox Game Pass players on PC is coming a little later in December.

We have some important EA Play related news to share with you todayhttps://t.co/5Zzp2ZZ6Q3 pic.twitter.com/70QerIFoO2 — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) September 29, 2020

EA Play coming to Xbox Game Pass was originally announced as a part of Microsoft’s Xbox All-Access finance deal for the Series X and S, which is set to offer players one of the consoles, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and EA Play at a discounted price. It only makes sense that EA Play would then launch on the Xbox Game Pass and become available as soon as the next generation of consoles do. It’s a little bit of a shame that PC players will have to wait longer, but ultimately it serves to add a whole new library of games to the Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost.

Stay tuned as we await further details on EA Play’s official launch on Xbox Game Pass for PC and get ready when the EA library becomes available to console Game Pass players on November 10.