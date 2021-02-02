New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Play has 13 million active users across all platforms

Electronic Arts has announced that its gaming service EA Play has crossed 13 million players.
Donovan Erskine
1

Electronic Arts held its earnings call today, where executives at the company talked about financials, as well as the company’s plans and expectations for the future. It was here that EA spoke to its growth and expanding player base over the last fiscal year. It was here that it was announced that EA Play, the company’s gaming subscription service, had crossed 13 million subscribers.

This news came during the Electronic Arts Q3 earnings call that went down earlier today. When talking about numbers and milestones, it was confirmed that EA Play had surpassed 13 million active players. Formerly known as Origin Access, EA Play is a gaming subscription service that provides players discounts, early access demos, and free games for a recurring fee.

A large chunk of EA Play’s recent success is attributed to Xbox Game Pass. EA Play joined Xbox Game Pass as an additional perk for Ultimate subscribers back in November of last year. Roughly 6.5 million of the active users on EA Play come from the partnership with Game Pass.

With Xbox Game Pass still being the gold standard for video game subscription services, it’s likely EA will look to continue its collaboration with Microsoft. We recently saw EA Play make the jump to Steam as well. Today’s earnings call also included news on the revival of College Football, such as the fact that the game will not use real player names or likeness. For more on EA Play, be sure to stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

