EA Play has 13 million active users across all platforms Electronic Arts has announced that its gaming service EA Play has crossed 13 million players.

Electronic Arts held its earnings call today, where executives at the company talked about financials, as well as the company’s plans and expectations for the future. It was here that EA spoke to its growth and expanding player base over the last fiscal year. It was here that it was announced that EA Play, the company’s gaming subscription service, had crossed 13 million subscribers.

This news came during the Electronic Arts Q3 earnings call that went down earlier today. When talking about numbers and milestones, it was confirmed that EA Play had surpassed 13 million active players. Formerly known as Origin Access, EA Play is a gaming subscription service that provides players discounts, early access demos, and free games for a recurring fee.

A large chunk of EA Play’s recent success is attributed to Xbox Game Pass. EA Play joined Xbox Game Pass as an additional perk for Ultimate subscribers back in November of last year. Roughly 6.5 million of the active users on EA Play come from the partnership with Game Pass.

With Xbox Game Pass still being the gold standard for video game subscription services, it’s likely EA will look to continue its collaboration with Microsoft. We recently saw EA Play make the jump to Steam as well. Today’s earnings call also included news on the revival of College Football, such as the fact that the game will not use real player names or likeness. For more on EA Play, be sure to stay right here on Shacknews.