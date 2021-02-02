New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

EA Sports College Football is finally making a comeback

EA Sports has announced the return of its College Football gaming franchise.
Donovan Erskine
One of the most beloved now-defunct sports video game franchises is that of the NCAA series. Featuring a number of real-world colleges and universities, EA Sports’ NCAA franchise hasn’t seen a new entry in eight years. It looks like fans’ wish is finally being fulfilled, as EA Sports has announced that College Football video games will be returning.

This surprise announcement was made via a Twitter post from the EA Sports account. Simply captioned, “For those who never stopped believing…,” the tweet features an image of a goal line with confetti scattered across the field. We also see a new EA Sports College Football logo, as well as a fancy new hashtag to get the ball rolling on promotion. A new Twitter account has been created for future updates on the rebooted series, which you can follow @EASPORTSCollege.

What’s interesting, is that EA doesn’t refer to the new titles as NCAA games, deliberately calling it “EA Sports College Football.” It’s possible that the new games won’t be a continuation of the NCAA series, but of the College Football games from the late 90s. Issues with the NCAA from a legal and branding perspective is one of the main reasons people point to when discussing the demise of the NCAA franchise.

The last College Football sports sim was NCAA 14, which was released nearly eight years ago. Fans have been clamoring for a new installment in the franchise ever since, and it looks like they’re finally getting it. Couple this news with last year’s announcement of Skate 4 finally being in development, and it looks like EA Sports is finally returning to some of its most beloved IP.

Not much is currently known about the new EA Sports College Football game, but you can expect to find all future updates right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

