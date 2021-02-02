EA Sports College Football is finally making a comeback EA Sports has announced the return of its College Football gaming franchise.

One of the most beloved now-defunct sports video game franchises is that of the NCAA series. Featuring a number of real-world colleges and universities, EA Sports’ NCAA franchise hasn’t seen a new entry in eight years. It looks like fans’ wish is finally being fulfilled, as EA Sports has announced that College Football video games will be returning.

This surprise announcement was made via a Twitter post from the EA Sports account. Simply captioned, “For those who never stopped believing…,” the tweet features an image of a goal line with confetti scattered across the field. We also see a new EA Sports College Football logo, as well as a fancy new hashtag to get the ball rolling on promotion. A new Twitter account has been created for future updates on the rebooted series, which you can follow @EASPORTSCollege.

What’s interesting, is that EA doesn’t refer to the new titles as NCAA games, deliberately calling it “EA Sports College Football.” It’s possible that the new games won’t be a continuation of the NCAA series, but of the College Football games from the late 90s. Issues with the NCAA from a legal and branding perspective is one of the main reasons people point to when discussing the demise of the NCAA franchise.

The last College Football sports sim was NCAA 14, which was released nearly eight years ago. Fans have been clamoring for a new installment in the franchise ever since, and it looks like they’re finally getting it. Couple this news with last year’s announcement of Skate 4 finally being in development, and it looks like EA Sports is finally returning to some of its most beloved IP.

Not much is currently known about the new EA Sports College Football game, but you can expect to find all future updates right here on Shacknews.