Watch the EA Play Live 2021 livestream here Come and watch the EA Play Live 2021 livestream so you can discover some exciting new titles coming to a platform near you!

EA Play Live 2021 is another opportunity for gamers to check out the titles that are coming this year from Electronic Arts. While EA has revealed a couple of its games, there’s more to see, so check out the livestream below so you don’t miss anything.

EA Play Live 2021 livestream

The EA Play Live 2021 livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 22, 2021. This is actually the start time of the pre-show, which typically last about an hour. Should the livestream video below not be your desired means of viewing, you can also check out the stream on EA’s YouTube channel.

As for what you can expect from EA Play Live 2021, it’s a bit of a mixed back. There are reports that the next Skate game won’t be shown, or any news on another Star Wars title, or even word on Dragon Age or Mass Effect. This is sure to leave players wondering what will be shown if not these major titles? Well, there are rumors circulating we could see a revival of the Dead Space franchise – which would certainly be a thrilling reveal.

However, we’re more likely going to get further information on the upcoming Battlefield 2042. We had previously seen this during E3 2021 at the Xbox and EA conferences, and it’s looking pretty good. With a release date scheduled for October, there’s plenty of time for EA to show us more.

If you can’t tune in to the EA Play Live 2021 livestream as it’s happening, you can find our coverage of the event on our Electronic Arts page.