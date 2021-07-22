New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews celebrates 25 Years of QuakeCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews celebrates 25 Years of Quake
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Watch the EA Play Live 2021 livestream here

Come and watch the EA Play Live 2021 livestream so you can discover some exciting new titles coming to a platform near you!
Sam Chandler
4

EA Play Live 2021 is another opportunity for gamers to check out the titles that are coming this year from Electronic Arts. While EA has revealed a couple of its games, there’s more to see, so check out the livestream below so you don’t miss anything.

EA Play Live 2021 livestream

The EA Play Live 2021 livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 22, 2021. This is actually the start time of the pre-show, which typically last about an hour. Should the livestream video below not be your desired means of viewing, you can also check out the stream on EA’s YouTube channel.

As for what you can expect from EA Play Live 2021, it’s a bit of a mixed back. There are reports that the next Skate game won’t be shown, or any news on another Star Wars title, or even word on Dragon Age or Mass Effect. This is sure to leave players wondering what will be shown if not these major titles? Well, there are rumors circulating we could see a revival of the Dead Space franchise – which would certainly be a thrilling reveal.

However, we’re more likely going to get further information on the upcoming Battlefield 2042. We had previously seen this during E3 2021 at the Xbox and EA conferences, and it’s looking pretty good. With a release date scheduled for October, there’s plenty of time for EA to show us more.

If you can’t tune in to the EA Play Live 2021 livestream as it’s happening, you can find our coverage of the event on our Electronic Arts page.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    July 22, 2021 4:00 AM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Watch the EA Play Live 2021 livestream here

    • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      July 22, 2021 4:18 AM

      Wonder if we’ll get any new Mass Effect or Dragon Age teasers.

      • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        July 22, 2021 5:08 AM

        Knowing what we know of EA's development cycles, I would keep expectations low. They might surprise us.

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          July 22, 2021 5:10 AM

          That’s probably true. Although it’s been quite a while since we’ve had any major DA drops. Although I’ve read that development of that game has been pretty fraught with trouble.

Hello, Meet Lola