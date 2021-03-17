EA Play comes to Xbox Game Pass on PC tomorrow EA Play's library of content will soon be available on PC for Game Pass subscribers.

Microsoft has pulled out all the stops to make Xbox Game Pass the best video game subscription service that it can be. Last year, the company made major moves when they inked a deal with Electronic Arts to get EA Play onto the service. Initially only available for players on console, Microsoft assured that EA Play would also come to PC at some point. Now we know exactly when we’ll be able to jump into the new slew of titles on desktop, as it’s been announced that EA Play will hit PC for Xbox Game Pass subscribers tomorrow, on March 18.

Microsoft shared the announcement with an official post made to the Xbox website. Starting on March 18, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass PC subscribers will have access to the EA Play library on PC. Over 60 titles are available in the collection, including Titanfall 2 and the newly added Star Wars: Squadrons.

To gain access to EA Play, players will need to download the EA app on PC and either sign into their account or create a new one. They will then need to link their EA account to their existing Xbox account that is subscribed to either Xbox Game Pass PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. After that, players will be able to browse and play through any game in the EA Play catalogue.

In addition to games, there are also some other content rewards for EA Play members to take advantage of, such as exclusive cosmetics and free DLC for various titles. EA Play is already available for subscribers on console, but will join Xbox Game Pass on PC tomorrow, March 18. For more on the latest with Xbox Game Pass, stay right here on Shacknews.