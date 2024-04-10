EA Play subscriptions get a substantial price increase A basic annual subscription to EA Play went from $29.99 to $39.99 USD while the Pro subscription went from $99.99 to $119.99.

It would appear that Electronic Arts has hiked the prices on EA Play subscriptions across the board. As of this week, players will be paying up to $20 USD extra to keep access to the various games and benefits that EA Play provides. The price increase has been applied to monthly and annual subscriptions, as well as the basic EA Play and premium EA Play Pro packages.

The price increase on EA Play can be seen on the publisher’s website for the program, as originally reported by GamesIndustry.biz. There, customers can see the basic EA Play and Pro packages. Basic EA Play is going from $4.99 to $5.99 a month, with annual pricing going from $29.99 to $39.99. Meanwhile, EA Play Pro is going from $14.99 to $16.99 a month, with annual pricing moving from $99.99 to $119.99. For existing customers, an email of the changes was sent out and states that this pricing will go into effect starting on May 10, 2024.

The EA Play subscription pages already reflect the price increase that is coming to the service this coming May.

Source: Electronic Arts

It’s quite the hike for EA Play, and not particularly in the middle of anything extravagant coming out of the publisher. Electronic Arts’ subscription package has been around to give players early access to EA games, as well as a platform from which to play them on various consoles and PCs, but it will be on customers to decide if those benefits are worth the extra money. It will also be worth seeing if packages that included EA Play will increase in price, such as Xbox Game Pass.

With the price hike on EA Play becoming official for all subscribers in May, stay tuned for further updates. You can check out our EA Play topic to stay up on the program’s latest news.