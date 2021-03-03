Xbox Game Pass adds NBA 2K21, Madden NFL 21, and more Microsoft has revealed the next slate of titles set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass.

As competition begins to get tougher, Microsoft continues to secure deals to get more and more high-profile titles on Xbox Game Pass. In addition to putting every Xbox Game Studio title on the platform, Microsoft has also poached some popular third-party games to join its subscription service. Now, we’ve got our look at the next slate of Xbox Game Pass titles, and it’s heavy on sports games.

As usual, Microsoft took to Xbox Wire to announce the new additions to Xbox Game Pass. This month, players can expect to see the following titles become available on the gaming subscription service:

Madden NFL 21 (Console) - Svailable now

Football Manager 2021 (PC) – March 4

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Console and PC) – March 4

NBA 2K21 (Cloud and Console) – March 4

Star Wars: Squadrons (Console) – Later this month

Two of the most notable titles here are Madden NFL 21 and NBA 2K21. Both still less than a year old, Madden and 2K are massively popular every year. Thanks to Microsoft and EA’s deal that brought EA Play to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, subscribers will be able to jump in and enjoy Madden NFL 21 at no additional charge.

NBA 2K21 is also a huge get for the platform, as 2K is consistently one of the best-selling titles every year. This will be a great opportunity for basketball fans that may have been waiting to see the game get a discount. The post also mentions that NHL 21 will come to Game Pass by way of EA Play next month. There is no specified date for Star Wars: Squadrons, but it’s been confirmed that fans will be able to jump into the cockpit by the end of March.

For more on Xbox Game Pass, stay right here on Shacknews.