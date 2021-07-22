New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Knockout City Season 2: Fight at the Movies shown at EA Play Live 2021, coming this week

New stages, new cosmetics, and a new ball are on the way to Knockout City.
TJ Denzer
It was earlier this year that Electronic Arts brought us the action-packed dodgeball-chucking PVP arena that is Knockout City. It’s been an incredible way to get together with your buddies or go it alone and throw down in a number of arenas. Now, Velan Studios is ready to show off the next chapter of its ongoing game. Knockout City Season 2 is going to be a movie-themed fracas with new cosmetics and a new ball with new mechanics to pelt and pulverize your opponents with, and it's coming this week.

Velan Studios and Electronic Arts revealed Knockout City Season 2: Fight at the Movies during the EA Play Live 2021 presentation on July 22, 2021. You can get a glimpse at all the new summer blockbuster film-inspired goods in action in the new trailer below. Set to launch on July 27, Knockout City Season 2: Fight at the Movies is looking like it's going to be as outlandish as anything we've come to expect of this game so far. This latest season is going to feature a shifting map that features themes such as pyramids, kaiju cities, castles, and children's bedrooms. 

In addition to the new movie-themed map, there are going to be plenty of other cool things. There's a new Soda Ball power-up which looks as though it's going to provide an area-of-effect blast that could potentially hit multiple targets at once. Simply put, your team doesn't want to be on the receiving end of missing a catch on this one. You'll also be able to enjoy a number of new cosmetics themed to summer blockbuster films, such as robotic monster, rugged hero, and nefarious spy villain and henchman outfits, emotes, intros and victory poses to name a few. You can expect that a new battle pass is coming right along with that to give you a wealth of goodies to chase after.

With the new season landing for Knockout City this week, get ready to get in on the action tomorrow. Don't forget to check out our review of the game, or that you can play for free up to a certain point as Season 2: Fight at the Movies kicks off.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

