Broly [DBS] sheds his armor to wrap up Dragon Ball FighterZ Season 2
Broly [DBS] doesn't need armor to muscle his foes around, as he rounds out Season 2 of the Dragon Ball FighterZ DLC roster.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has received a release date and My Hero One's Justice 2 was just announced, and we got to chat with Bandai Namco about both.
A whopping 17 new characters are being added to the game as well as new Super Attacks, abilities, and more.
Following an incredible DBFZ Grand Finals, fans got to check out Janemba and Gogeta [SSGSS], the next two DLC characters coming to Dragon Ball FighterZ.
After a brief scare, Dragon Ball FighterZ announced plans to move forward with Season 2 of the DBFZ World Tour, starting at CEO 2019.
Dragon Ball GT's Goku is joining the Dragon Ball FighterZ roster next month, so get ready for a whole lot more carnage - with kid Goku.
Dragon Ball GT tried to capture the energy that birthed the series with a return to young Goku and he's bringing some fire to Dragon Ball FighterZ.
With Dragon Ball FighterZ celebrating its first birthday, Shacknews chatted with producer Tomoko Hiroki to reflect on Year 1 and where DBFZ goes next.
Dragon Ball Z is getting into action-RPGs with Dragon Ball Game - Project Z, set to arrive in 2019.
As the Red Bull Final Summoning continues to unfold, it looks like the next Dragon Ball FighterZ Season Pass has leaked.