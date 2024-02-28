Dragon Ball FighterZ gets current-gen upgrade with rollback netcode this week DBFZ will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S with a rollback netcode update on both consoles and PC.

It would seem that Bandai Namco is finally ready to roll out the long-awaited rollback netcode update for Dragon Ball FighterZ, and it comes alongside a current console release for the game. It was recently announced that the rollback update, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, have been completed and are now available to all players, complete with upgrades from PS4 and Xbox One versions of DBFZ to the new systems.

Bandai Namco put out a press release announcing Dragon Ball FighterZ’s PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release and the rollback update this week. According to the release, rollback netcode is now available to Dragon Ball FighterZ players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC versions of the game with a few exceptions. PS4 and Xbox One players won’t have access to rollback. Moreover, some modes will not utilize the rollback netcode, including the Circle Party Match mode and the Party Battle Mode.

Dragon Ball FighterZ now has rollback netcode and is available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S with upgrade paths from previous systems.

Source: Bandai Namco

Considering that Dragon Ball FighterZ’s rollback netcode on consoles is confined to the current-gen systems, it should come as no surprise that specific PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game came out. However, if you bought the game on PS4 or Xbox One, there are upgrade paths on both console ecosystems to get to the newer console version and enjoy the rollback. Just keep in mind that if you upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, you will no longer be able to play with other PS4 and Xbox One players.

It's been since 2018 that Dragon Ball FighterZ captured our hearts with its fast-paced team battle featuring our favorite characters from the series. So many versions of Goku in the game later, DBFZ finally has rollback. Stay tuned for any further updates and news on Dragon Ball FighterZ and the Dragon Ball franchise.