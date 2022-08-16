Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z crossover adds Son Goku, Nimbus Cloud, episode festival & more Collect Dragon Balls to earn unique rewards and then chill out and watch select Dragon Ball Super episodes.

Fortnite has offered countless crossover events in the past, but this month’s might become a fan favorite for many seasons to come. Epic Games has officially revealed, and launched, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z event, featuring countless items to unlock, unique store items, and plenty of goodies that fans of the series will love to see.

Officially revealed on August 16, 2022 in the early hours of the morning, the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z crossover features iconic characters Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus. Some of these characters also feature a special charging up emote that can change them into various alt styles.

It’s not just character skins from the iconic anime players will get to enjoy, there are also pickaxe and glider skins to earn. Players will be able to glide around the island on a Nimbus Cloud, smash down objects with a Power Pole pickaxe, and even charge up with a buddy using the Fusion Emote.

In order to unlock some exclusive in-game rewards, players will need to participate in a new Power Unleashed quest line. There are seven quests to complete with each one offering a Dragon Ball to raise your power level. Complete the quest to unlock the Shenron Glider. This quest line finishes on August 30, giving players only a couple of weeks to get it done.

While you’re trying to complete these quests, there will be more to keep your eye on in-game. The Bounty Boards have been replaced with Versus Boards. Interact with the board and you will have an opponent chosen whom you must hunt down and defeat. There will also be random drops allowing players to perform a Kamehameha or fly around the island on a Nimbus Cloud.

After putting in a good day’s work of collecting Dragon Balls, take a load off by enjoying select episodes of Dragon Ball Super. Vysena Studios has created a cruise ship complete with screen and speakers on which several episodes will be played. These episodes will be available from August 16 until September 17.

There is a whole lot of exciting news regarding the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z crossover and you can read more about it on the Epic Games site. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on Fortnite and other hot battle royale titles.