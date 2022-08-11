Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Dragon Ball Z comes to Fortnite this week

After quite a bit of speculation, rumors, leaks, and hope, it has been confirmed that Dragon Ball Z is coming to Fortnite, and it's coming very soon.
TJ Denzer
Image via Epic Games
2

For the longest time, there have been rumors, supposed leaks, and speculation as to when Dragon Ball Z would come to Fortnite. Up to this point, it’s mostly turned out to be memes and wistful thinking. However, it looks like that crossover is finally happening. Dragon Ball Z has finally been confirmed to be coming to Fornite, and we get to see what’s coming when it’s revealed next week.

Epic Games shared a teaser for upcoming Dragon Ball Z content in Fortnite in a tweet on the game’s Twitter on August 11, 2022. There is little to go on in regards to what exactly is coming, but it’s definitely Dragon Ball-related, because the teaser shows the magical wishing dragon Shenron. At least in that way, we know it’s the popular anime being officially teased. As for what comes next, it seems like a no-brainer that it will probably be a Goku skin, though which version of Goku it will be remains to be seen. We might also see Vegeta or Piccolo, the Nimbus cloud as a glider, or even Trunks’ Z-Sword as a new pickaxe.

An ad for Fortnite featuring a tease of the wishing dragon Shenron from the anime Dragon Ball Z. Something new is coming to Fortnite on August 16, 2022.
We don't know what's coming to Fortnite on August 16, 2022, but the tease of Shenron ensures it will be Dragon Ball Z related.
Source: Epic Games

Whatever’s coming, we won’t have to wait long to find out. The teaser posted by Epic Games also confirms that something is happening on August 16, 2022. That’s Tuesday, next week.

Fortnite has seen quite a few crossovers over the years, even up to and including WWE’s John Cena recently coming to the game. In terms of anime and manga, the popular Naruto has even come to Fortnite with two waves of characters and cosmetics.

Whatever is coming out of the Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z crossover, we’ll find out soon enough if it’s just cosmetics or if it will have effect on gameplay or the Battle Royale map. As we await the official reveal, stay tuned for more details as they become available, right here at Shacknews.

