Fortnite adds Itachi, Gaara, and more Naruto characters this week New Naruto characters are coming to the Fortnite Item Shop this week.

Late last year, Fortnite made its first collaboration with an anime franchise when it added multiple characters from Naruto as purchasable Outfits. Now, the Team 7 crew will be reuniting with additional friends and foes. Naruto Rivals is going down this week in Fortnite and will bring Itachi Uchiha, Gaara, Orochimaru, and Hinata to the battle royale game.

Epic Games detailed Naruto Rivals in a post to the game’s website. When the Item Shop refreshes on June 23, 2022 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, players will be able to grab the four new skins based on characters from the iconic anime. Each character has an additional style, with Hinata having two alternate styles. This will bring the total number of playable Naruto characters in Fortnite to eight.

Naruto Rivals will include more content in addition to the new Outfits. From June 23 to July 7, players will once again be able to visit the Hidden Leaf Village map, which was first introduced during the initial Naruto event. This will feature popular locations from the anime, and players can complete exclusive challenges to earn some extra XP. The Nindo Community Challenges will also provide players with the option to unlock additional cosmetic items. This includes the Akatsuki Wrap and Manda Glider.

Players will have until July 7 to explore the Hidden Leaf Village and complete the Nindo Community Challenges. It’s unknown when/if Epic Games will be bringing the Naruto Outfits back after their initial Item Shop run, so this might be the time to pick them up if you’re interested. For more on the latest Fortnite news, you can count on us here at Shacknews.