Naruto skins, weapons, and items come to Fortnite today Naruto has come to Fortnite in the game's first anime collaboration ever.

Fortnite has seemingly conquered everything, but Epic Games’ battle royale game has yet to execute a major collaboration with an anime property. Now, that’s changing, and in a big way. After some teasing, Fortnite is crossing over with Naruto in one of its biggest collaborations to date, bringing new skins, weapons, and more to the online shooter.

Epic Games had originally teased its Naruto collaboration last week, officially revealing all of the details today. In the new trailer, we see Naruto and friends enjoying bowls of ramen with Fishstick and Toon Meowscles. The get-together is crashed by the cube creatures that have been wreaking havoc all season long, causing the heroes to spring into action. The following Naruto outfits have come to Fortnite and are available in the Item Shop now:

Naruto Uzumaki Outfit (with Seventh Hokage variant Style)

Sasuke Uchiha Outfit (with the Sword of Kusanagi Pickaxe)

Sakura Haruno (with Sakura Uchiha variant Style)

Kakashi Hatake (with Black Ops Kakashi variant Style)

In addition to four new outfits, there are also several other cosmetics that players can acquire by purchasing character bundles and completing quests from Kakashi Hatake.

Kurama Glider

Summoning Jutsu Emote

Ramen Break Emote

Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen

Pizza Eating Jutsu Loading Screen

While exploring the island, players will be able to find the new Paper Bomb Kunai, a throwable item that will be available in the game until the end of the season. Fans of Naruto will also have the chance to explore a recreation of the Hidden Leaf Village within Fortnite.

The Hidden Leaf Village Adventure Map will fully immerse you in the Naruto universe, giving you the chance to fulfill your ninja fantasy and walk in the shoes of a Hidden Leaf resident. Complete quests to unlock even more breathtaking iconic locations such as the Valley of the End and the Chunin Exam arena.

Naruto is just the latest major collaboration for Fortnite, and marks a new milestone for the battle royale game. To keep up with the latest content coming to the game, stick with us here on Shacknews.