WWE's John Cena is coming to Fortnite

Fortnite continues to expand its roster of playable characters with both original creations as well as collaborations with established entertainment brands. One of the few entertainment entities that were yet to receive the Fortnite treatment was the WWE, but that will soon change. Just ahead of this year’s WWE SummerSlam event, wrestling icon John Cena is coming to Fortnite.

Epic Games revealed that John Cena will be getting his own suite of Fortnite cosmetics in an official blog post. The John Cena Outfit will be available for purchase when the Item Shop refreshes on July 28, 2022. This comes just in time for WWE SummerSlam, which kicks off this weekend. The Outfit has two styles, one with Cena’s green t-shirt, as well as a shirtless option.



In addition to the Outfit, the John Cena skin includes some extra cosmetic items as well. This includes the WWE Championship Title Back Bling and the Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe. There’s even a U Can’t C Me emote that lets players perform one of Cena’s most iconic taunts. However, Epic Games made it clear that it won’t actually make you invisible. While the Back Bling is included with the Outfit, players will have to buy the full bundle to get the Pickaxe and Emote.

John Cena is a 16-time WWE champion who’s also had a fruitful acting career to pair with his legendary pro wrestling run. Fortnite isn’t the only Epic Games property that’s getting content tie-ins with WWE Summerslam, either. It was also announced today that WWE content would be coming to Fall Guys in the form of Outfits for Xavier Woods and The Undertaker. For more on the latest Fortnite news, Shacknews has what you need.