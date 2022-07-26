Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

WWE's John Cena is coming to Fortnite

John Cena is bringing championship attitude to Fortnite this week.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Epic Games
Fortnite continues to expand its roster of playable characters with both original creations as well as collaborations with established entertainment brands. One of the few entertainment entities that were yet to receive the Fortnite treatment was the WWE, but that will soon change. Just ahead of this year’s WWE SummerSlam event, wrestling icon John Cena is coming to Fortnite.

Epic Games revealed that John Cena will be getting his own suite of Fortnite cosmetics in an official blog post. The John Cena Outfit will be available for purchase when the Item Shop refreshes on July 28, 2022. This comes just in time for WWE SummerSlam, which kicks off this weekend. The Outfit has two styles, one with Cena’s green t-shirt, as well as a shirtless option.

fortnite john cena emote
John Cena using his U Can't C Me emote in Fortnite.
Source: Epic Games

In addition to the Outfit, the John Cena skin includes some extra cosmetic items as well. This includes the WWE Championship Title Back Bling and the Five Digit Slapper Pickaxe. There’s even a U Can’t C Me emote that lets players perform one of Cena’s most iconic taunts. However, Epic Games made it clear that it won’t actually make you invisible. While the Back Bling is included with the Outfit, players will have to buy the full bundle to get the Pickaxe and Emote.

John Cena is a 16-time WWE champion who’s also had a fruitful acting career to pair with his legendary pro wrestling run. Fortnite isn’t the only Epic Games property that’s getting content tie-ins with WWE Summerslam, either. It was also announced today that WWE content would be coming to Fall Guys in the form of Outfits for Xavier Woods and The Undertaker. For more on the latest Fortnite news, Shacknews has what you need.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

